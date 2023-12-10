X will restore the account of American conspiracy theorist Alex Jones after that a survey conducted among users, to which two million people responded, supported his readmission with a large majoritythe owner of the platform announced, Elon Musk. “The people have spoken and so it will be,” she said. Seventy percent of the responses were favorable to Jones, author of the Infowars website.

Previously, under Musk’s direction, Donald Trump’s account was also reinstated, among the other suspended accounts readmitted. Apple, Youtube and Facebook had also deleted Jones’ posts, denouncing the violation of internal rules. Last year, a court ordered him to pay $1.1 billion in damages for the damages caused to the victims of the Sandy Hook shootings.after he claimed that the dead were actors hired by the US government as part of a plan to seize people’s weapons.