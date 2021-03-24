Tesla CEO Elon Musk intervenes via video at an event in Beijing last week. WU HONG / EFE

The CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, announced this Wednesday that those interested in buying a car of the brand can now use bitcoins to do so. The news came without statements of no appearances. He did it in the purest Musk style, with a brief message on the social network Twitter (his favorite means of expression), after two in the morning in the United States. His eight words traveled quickly through the web propelled by his nearly 50 million followers, many of whom idolize him as a visionary.

In another tweet, Musk clarified that for now the measure is limited only to the United States. In the rest of the world, customers will have to wait to get one of their electric vehicles using cryptocurrency as a means of payment, but the intention of the firm is that they can do so this year.

The passage of Tesla revolutionizes its commercial policy. And it turns its car prices into a constantly fluctuating liquid element. The most expensive version of its model X costs, according to its website, $ 113,190 (about 96,000 euros), which currently amounts to slightly more than two bitcoins. However, if within a month the price of bitcoin were reduced by half (something not ruled out considering the history of extreme volatility of the cryptocurrency) the amount entered by Tesla would fall in the same proportion, and would be the equivalent of the client having disbursed $ 56,595. In contrast, if bitcoin doubled in price, Tesla would have received $ 226,380 for that car.

The news is not a surprise. Tesla already announced at the beginning of February that it would allow bitcoins to be used to buy its cars, but had not specified the date when it would start billing in that way. That day, the company also announced that it had acquired 1.25 billion euros in bitcoins to maximize the return on cash that it does not need in the short term, a very profitable investment for now, given that the price of the cryptocurrency is around historical highs. The automaker now aims to further increase its exposure to bitcoin, as it has explained that it will not convert the payments it receives from its customers in cryptocurrencies into dollars.

Some predicted that Tesla’s announcement could provoke a cascade of companies that would follow in his footsteps and begin to admit it as a means of payment. So far that has not happened. And analysts believe that the excessive volatility of the cryptocurrency will continue to cause large corporations to reject its use.

Musk began his public love affair with bitcoin in December, when he sent its price skyrocketing just by including the cryptocurrency’s name in his Twitter bio description. The Tesla boss now takes his faith much further by accepting it as a means of payment, thus ignoring warnings from various central banks about bitcoin, which they consider a high-risk speculative asset.

Supported by expectations of an increase in the use of electric cars, Tesla is worth 635,000 million dollars on the stock market today, 555% more than a year ago, a revaluation has made Musk the second richest man in the world after the founder of Amazon , Jeff Bezos.

Tesla’s decision to authorize the payment with bitcoins now caused the price of bitcoin to rise this Wednesday. After nine in the morning it was exchanged for more than $ 56,000, an increase of 5%.