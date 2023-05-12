Elon Musk has revealed this Friday the identity of the new CEO of Twitter. This is Linda Yaccarino, head of publicity for NBCUniversal. The media conglomerate announced this morning that the executive was leaving the company with immediate effect and she herself published a revealing message: “It has been an absolute honor to be part of Comcast NBCUniversal and lead the most incredible team.” Shortly after came Musk’s tweet, confirming her appointment.

According to The New York Times, both have had conversations for weeks. at the time it was interviewed to lead Twitter, Yaccarino in turn interviewed Musk in a discussion at an industry event in Miami last month.

Yaccarino has been the president of global advertising and alliances at NBCU, where she has worked for more than one season, specializing in data-driven advertising, something long seen as a deficit at Twitter. As NBCU’s head of advertising sales, she was instrumental in launching the service streaming The company’s Peacock, which includes advertising and competes, albeit in a subordinate position, in the big league of on-demand theater platforms in the US.

His background in advertising – he has overseen a portfolio of $13 billion in annual revenue – is an invaluable asset to Twitter, from which countless advertisers have fled after Musk’s acquisition of the social network last year. Re-attracting publicity is the first task for anyone responsible for the platform, not only because of the flight of big Twitter brands since its privatization, in the purchase operation of 44,000 million dollars completed in October. Also because the digital advertising market is falling amid a slowing economy. When Twitter was publicly traded, roughly 90% of its revenue came from advertising sales.

Musk, owner of Twitter and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, announced Thursday on the social network that the new CEO would join “within six weeks.” Yaccarino’s confirmation as the new CEO comes just one business day before one of the biggest events of the year for NBCU, the annual gathering for advertisers known as the up front, which will take place on Monday in New York. Throughout the week NBCU sources had said that Yaccarino was participating in the preparation and rehearsals of the aforementioned act.

Yaccarino is known for her close relationship with salespeople and advertising agencies. She has a reputation as a tough negotiator and has been described as “a velvet hammer,” reports The Wall Street Journal, the first who noted his appointment. Also as Musk’s interlocutor in the colloquium they held last month in Miami Beach, she was poignant when asking him about some of his most controversial tweets.

“Elon has made a commitment to be accessible to everyone for feedback,” Yaccarino said near the end of the interview. Later, she added: “If free speech, as he says, is the foundation of this country, I’m not sure there’s anyone in this room who would disagree with that.” The businessman of South African origin presents himself as an “absolutist of freedom of expression.”

Yaccarino’s foreseeable swerve into Twitter advertising will in any case be closely watched by Musk, whose role will transition to that of chief executive and chief technology officer. Musk has made it clear that he was not going to cede control over the platform, ensuring that he will retain responsibility for product operations, software and systems. The complete opposite of what Tesla shareholders expect, whose shares rose nearly 2.5% on Thursday after Musk announced he was stepping aside on Twitter.

The media company also has succession problems, like until now Twitter. NBCUniversal continues to search for a replacement for Jeff Shell, the chief executive, who was fired last month after an internal investigation found he used his position to sexually pressure a female CNBC anchor.

