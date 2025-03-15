Spacex Elon Musk founder said Saturday that his Megacohete Starship will fly to Mars at the end of 2026, with the Humanoid Robot Optimus, from Tesla, on board, and added that flights with humans could be a reality from 2029.

«Starship will leave for Mars at the end of next year, with Optimus on board. If those landings go well, the landings with humans could start in 2029, although 2031 is the most likely date, ”Musk wrote in his social network X.

Starship is key in Musk’s ambition to colonize Mars someday.

With a total height of 123 meters, about 30 meters higher than the New York Freedom Statue, Starship is the largest and most powerful rocket in the world.









NASA awaits a modified version of this ship as a mooning module for its Artemis program, with which you seek to bring astronauts back to the moon this decade.

But before Spacex can carry out those missions, must show that the megacohete is reliableinsurance for the crew and capable of performing complex refueling operations in orbit, fundamental for the missions to deep space.

Spacex faced a setback this month when Starship’s last test flight ended in another explosion.