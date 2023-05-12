Entrepreneur Elon Musk, in an image from last January. JONATHAN ERNST (REUTERS)

The current executive director of the social network Twitter, Elon Musk, announced this Thursday the hiring of a new executive director, who will take the reins of the company within six weeks. True to his habit of generating expectations and playing with the surprise factor, he has not identified the executive who will take over from him at the head of the company.

“Excited to announce that I have hired a new CEO [siglas en inglés de director ejecutivo] for Twitter. It will start in approximately six weeks! ”, He has announced on his official profile of the aforementioned social network, with the usual exclamation marks that denote enthusiasm. The company’s shares rose a

Likewise, the businessman has detailed that, once the performance of the new directive begins, he will become “executive president and director of technology” in charge of “supervision of products, software and sysops”. The tycoon already announced in November that he hoped to gradually reduce his presence on Twitter.

Musk, CEO of the electric car manufacturer Tesla and the space company SpaceX, completed the purchase of Twitter at the end of October for a value of 44,000 million dollars and confirmed the dismissal of the main executives of the company, which has also lived in the last few months massive personnel adjustments.

Musk’s abrupt entry into Twitter had Tesla’s plummet as a rebound, so the announcement of the replacement at the top of Twitter has resulted in a 2.4% rise in the shares of the electric car manufacturer.

