Twitter is apparently about to change management after all: Elon Musk announced on Thursday that he had found a new CEO for the online platform. She will take over her job in about six weeks. However, he did not initially reveal who it was. According to his own statements, he will now lead the Board of Directors as Chairman and, as Chief Technology Officer, will also be responsible for product development, among other things.

Musk has owned Twitter since last October and has since held the post of CEO, promptly firing the previous incumbent, Parag Agrawal. He has repeatedly said he doesn’t want the job to last, but in recent months it has seemed difficult to let go.

In December, he launched a poll of Twitter users asking if he should resign, and he promised to accept the vote. According to the result displayed on Twitter, a majority of nearly 58 percent of the vote was in favor of resigning. While the survey was still running, he expressed doubts about being able to find a successor.

He tweeted, “No one who can really keep Twitter alive wants this job.” He also said he will be stepping down “as soon as I find someone stupid enough to take the job.” In February, he told a conference he would likely step down as CEO later this year. Until then he wants to try to “stabilize” Twitter and bring it to a “financially healthy place”.

The announcement of an impending change in leadership immediately pleased the shareholders of the electric car manufacturer Tesla, which Musk also manages, whose share price rose by around two percent. In recent months, many observers have expressed concern that Musk is being too distracted from his other duties by Twitter.

The 51-year-old entrepreneur has a large empire. In addition to Tesla, he also leads the aerospace specialist SpaceX. He also founded the Boring Company, with which he plans to build transportation systems in tunnels, and Neuralink, a company with which he plans to digitally upgrade and connect the human brain to computers. Only a few weeks ago it became known that he had registered a new company called “X.AI”. The name suggests that this project revolves around artificial intelligence (“Artificial Intelligence”). Twitter itself was recently launched with an X Corp. merged.