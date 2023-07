Illustrative picture. | Photo: reproduction

After several reports of instability on Twitter this Saturday (1st), millionaire Elon Musk, owner of the social network, explained that the “rate limit” notifications that many users received are due to the new access policy to the social network, which limits access to posts by unverified accounts. The terms “My Twitter” and “Elon Musk” were among the most commented on the social network due to the reports.

In a post on the network, Musk explained that starting today, verified accounts can read up to 6,000 posts a day, while unverified accounts can read up to 600 posts. New unverified accounts can only read 300 posts per day. The criteria for an account to be considered as “new” were not disclosed. The billionaire also said that, soon, the limit for verified accounts will be increased to read 8,000 posts per day. Unverified accounts will be able to read 800 posts per day, and new unverified accounts will be able to read 400 posts per day.

On Friday (30), other changes had already been announced, such as the obligation to be logged into the network in order to read posts from the platform. According to the company, the measures were taken due to the high number of stolen data. Before the change, it was possible to view tweets, comments and profiles without the need for an account, although comments and shares were restricted to those who have a profile on the platform. There were also no limits to the number of posts that could be read.