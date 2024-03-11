In a surprising twist, Elon Muskthe American tycoon and former OpenAI collaborator, announced Monday that it will make Grok, its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, “open source.” The move adds a new chapter to the growing feud between Musk and OpenAI, the company he helped found in 2015 and later parted ways with.

Last week, Musk filed a lawsuit against OpenAI, alleging that the company failed to fulfill its founding mission of being nonprofit and making AI research available to everyone.

It should be remembered that the billionaire presented Grok at the end of last year as a direct rival to OpenAI's ChatGPT. With this announcement, Musk seeks to intensify the competition and challenge OpenAI's secrecy practices by opening up Grok's code.

“This week, @xAI (his AI development company) will open source Grok,” Musk announced, diving into one of Silicon Valley's hottest philosophical debates about the future of artificial intelligence technology.

Division in technology: Open source vs. secrecy

The tech community is divided on the development of AI and how it should move forward. Companies like Meta support an open source system that allows researchers and other companies to access the inner workings of the technology to foster innovation.

On the other hand, OpenAI and Google advocate for a higher level of secrecy to protect the technology from potential bad actors and recoup the high computing costs required to build industry-leading tools.

Musk's announcement adds additional nuance to the philosophical debate in Silicon Valley about the future of AI. The alliance formed by Meta, IBM and other entities defend a more open and collaborative AI, while OpenAI and Google seek a more closed approach. Musk, in a tongue-in-cheek gesture, proposed that OpenAI change its name to “ClosedAI” as a response to his lawsuit, signaling the strain in the relationship.

OpenAI responds: “Display of Resentment”

OpenAI argues that Musk's lawsuit and his decision to make Grok open source are simply manifestations of his resentment after leaving the company. This confrontation reflects the tensions in the world of AI and the different philosophies on how this technology should evolve.

Elon Musk positions himself as one of the few investors with sufficient resources to compete with giants such as OpenAI, Google and Meta in the field of AI. His decision to open source Grok suggests an attempt to challenge existing practices and promote a more accessible and collaborative approach to the development of artificial intelligence.