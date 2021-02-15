South African mogul Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, this year became the richest man on the planet surpassing Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. His success in business has made the figure of this businessman one of the most relevant on the planet and therefore his statements never go unnoticed.

In one of his last public appearances, Musk has revealed some of the habits that have led him to be a successful character. And sleeping only what you consider strictly necessary is one of them. Specifically, he confessed on the podcast ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ that he never spends more than “six hours” in bed.

“I tried to sleep less, but then the overall productivity goes down,” he said. “I don’t want to sleep more than six hours”, said Elon Musk, in statements that collects CNBC. The South African tycoon, who also has Canadian and American nationality, explained that he prefers to dedicate his time to work, a task to which he dedicates many hours of his life.

Long working hours

“I work a lot”admitted Musk, who detailed on the podcast what his regular schedule looks like each week. “I’m usually in business meetings until one or two in the morning. Not normally on Saturdays and Sundays, but sometimes too “revealed this indefatigable businessman who dedicates a large number of hours a week to his professional work.

So much so, that even sometimes he slept on the floor of his Tesla office, as previously acknowledged in The Wall Street Journal. “There were times when, some weeks, I only slept for a few hours. I worked seven days a week, “he said in 2018, according to CNBC. “Some of those weeks must have been 120 hours,” he confessed.

However, Elon Musk then recognized that the schedules and habits he had acquired were not advisable. “Nobody should dedicate so many hours to their work, it is not recommended. He will go a little crazy if he works 120 hours a week “said Musk, who, in addition to being CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, is a co-founder of PayPal, Hyperloop, SolarCity, The Boring Company, Neuralink and OpenAI.