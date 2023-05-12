Elon Musk has announced the new CEO of Twitter, but has not revealed who he is. In a tweet on Thursday, Musk said he has “hired a new CEO for X/Twitter” and that “it will start working in about 6 weeks”. Musk will assume the role of CEO and CTO, “overseeing product, software, and system operations” from Twitter.

Although Musk will soon cease to be CEOcontinues to own the company, which he has renamed as “x“. It seems unlikely that giving someone else a specific title would make them Twitter be less exciting. Musk became the “Head of Twitter” last October, when it closed on the acquisition of the company, followed by the immediate layoff of much of its executive staff and thousands of other employees.

Another question is how the divided attention of Musk has affected his other companies (Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, The Boring Company, have we missed any?) and how it will affect them in the future. In December, investors in Tesla they openly asked Musk to relinquish control of Twitteras the car company’s share price fell to $101, barely a third of its peak price in the past year, around $314.

Now, Tesla It has slashed vehicle prices and is facing lower margins in what some are calling an EV price war as it faces more competition than ever before.

As Musk has reformed the policy of Twitter, seemingly at his whim, speculation about how long his tenure would last and how big his effect is on his other companies has grown. the era of Musk it has also included changes that have disrupted the relations of Twitter with users, public safety officials and others.

Via: The Verge

Editor’s note: Let’s hope Twitter gets back to normal a bit now that Musk steps down from office where he’s done what he wants, apparently just to see what happens.