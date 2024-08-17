The official account of Global Government Affairs The social network X announced, on the morning of this Saturday (17), the closure of the activities of its office in Brazil. In the post, Elon Musk’s company accuses the minister of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes of threatening to arrest employees of the company who work in Brazil.

The post reinforces that “despite the fact that our numerous appeals to the Supreme Federal Court have not been heard, that the Brazilian public has not been informed about these orders and that our Brazilian team has no responsibility or control over the blocking of content on our platform, Moraes chose to threaten our team in Brazil instead of respecting the law or due process,” the platform said on Saturday.

Last night, Alexandre de Moraes threatened our legal representative in Brazil with arrest if we do not comply with his censorship orders. He did so in a secret order, which we share here to expose his actions. Despite our numerous appeals to the Supreme Court not being heard,… pic.twitter.com/Pm2ovyydhE — Global Government Affairs (@GlobalAffairs) August 17, 2024

The post continues: “As a result, to protect the safety of our team, we have made the decision to close our operations in Brazil, effective immediately. The X service remains available to the people of Brazil.” About 40 employees were involved with the X operation in Brazil.

“We are deeply saddened that we have been forced to make this decision. The responsibility lies solely with Alexander de Moraes. His actions are incompatible with a democratic government. The Brazilian people have a choice to make: democracy or Alexandre de Moraes,” the social network profile concluded.

Escalation of tension

Last week, X released confidential requests from Moraes against right-wing accounts. The first document released by the company is dated July 23. It is a letter signed by Minister Moraes, identified as confidential, requesting that X provide, within five days, the registration data of a list of right-wing profiles and other ordinary people on the social network.

In another document exposed by X, dated August 12 and also signed by Moraes, the minister gave a deadline of 24 hours for the company to disclose the registration data of the profile identified as “@allanconta”, which currently appears on the social network as being retained for Brazil and appears to belong to journalist Allan dos Santos.

The document states that, if X did not comply with such an order, the company would be subject to a daily fine of R$100,000 and the criminal liability of the legal representative.

There is also a final document revealed by X and dated August 13, in which Moraes informs that, given the non-compliance with previous court orders, a fine of R$50,000 was ordered to be applied to X, who would have five days to make the payment.