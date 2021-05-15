The head of the American companies Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk said on May 14 that he was involved in the development of the Dogecoin cryptocurrency.

“I work with the Doge developers to improve the efficiency of system transactions. A potentially promising project, ”he wrote in his Twitter…

On May 8, Musk dropped the Dogecoin cryptocurrency rate. The head of Tesla and SpaceX, while hosting Saturday Night Live, said Dogecoin is “an irrepressible financial instrument that will take over the world.”

Musk’s speech was followed by a drop in Dogecoin in price from 66 cents to 48. After that, fluctuations were observed, but the cryptocurrency did not return to its price before the show.

After that, trader Artem Zvezdin said that at first Musk accelerates the value of the cryptocurrency with his tweets, calling them the money of the future, and when the cryptocurrency is close to its peak, he gets out of the position, calling this type of investment ineffective. According to the trader, the entrepreneur is abusing the trust of his audience and investors.

Dogecoin was invented as a joke based on the popular in the 2010s internet meme with a dog of the Shiba Inu breed. On the logo of their cryptocurrency, they put an image of a thinking dog-meme. Nevertheless, over the past year, the cryptocurrency has risen in price by 1500%, and the capitalization has caught up with the value of large public companies.