American billionaire and owner of the social network X (formerly Twitter), Elon Musk, intends to soon give up mobile communications and use his company’s application for calls. He announced this on his microblog on February 9.

“In the coming months, I will be deactivating my phone number and will only use X for text messages and audio and video calls,” Musk wrote.

Earlier on the same day, February 9, during an interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson, Russian President Vladimir Putin called Elon Musk an intelligent person who cannot be stopped.

At the same time, the Russian leader said that the United States is using the dollar as a weapon and foreign policy pressure, which is a strategic mistake by Washington. Elon Musk, in turn, agreed with Putin, noting that the United States “overdid it.”

Twitter Inc. was founded in 2006. The company's product is a social network for exchanging short messages. Billionaire Musk acquired Twitter on October 27, 2022 for $44 billion. Then the businessman decided to change the name of the social network to X.

In July 2023, Musk announced his intention to remove the bird from the logo and replace it. In his opinion, the letter X will be the embodiment of the imperfections of people, which makes them unique. He added that “we will soon say goodbye to the Twitter brand.”

The businessman first talked about buying a social network back in 2017, but as a joke. As far as we know, Musk joined Twitter in 2010 and has repeatedly admitted his love for the microblogging network. Nevertheless, he regularly criticized the administration of the social network for restrictions on the functionality of the social network and freedom of speech. Therefore, after the purchase, Musk increased the possible number of characters in posts and removed the block from the account of former US President Donald Trump.