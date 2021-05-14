SpaceX and Google, the giants of space travel and the internet, announced their collaboration to offer broadband and remote computing service to their clients, companies and organizations. the same Elon musk, CEO of the aerospace company, revealed the agreement on his Twitter profile.

Under the terms, the ground stations of your satellites Starlink will be installed in Google’s data centers, to facilitate access to the cloud (remote computing) and the internet.

“The location of ground stations in data centers will significantly improve latency and jitter. Data can pass from the user’s terminal to the server without touching the Internet,” the South African tycoon wrote on his Twitter account.

Elon Musk’s tweet.

Starlink will receive support from Google Cloud

The objective of this alliance is “offer seamless connectivity to the cloud and the Internet”, as recognized by Google, which will materialize in a high-speed Internet service for companies in the second half of this year.

“Starlink’s combination of high speed and low latency with Google’s infrastructure and resources will provide organizations around the world with the fast and secure connection What to expect, “Gwynne Shotwell, SpaceX president and chief operating officer, said in a statement.

“We are proud to work with Google to offer this access to businesses, public sector organizations and many other groups around the world,” he added.

For its part, Urs Hölzle, vice president of infrastructure for Google Cloud, said the partnership will allow organizations using the network to have “seamless, secure and fast access to applications and services they need to keep their equipment running. “

Starlink’s ground stations will be powered by Google’s computing technology. Photo: DPA.

Starlink is the SpaceX division designed to create an interconnected network of satellites to provide Internet to the whole world, and focuses on rural or remote areas, where the Internet connection via fiber or cable does not reach or is insufficient. It currently managed to put more than 1,300 into orbit.

This satellite internet service does not need communication towers, since it provides the user with a device that communicates directly with the satellites, which, in turn, will connect with Google’s data centers. This will allow you to use the computational power of the Google cloud to run applications quickly or transfer with low latency.

However, Elon Musk’s company is awaiting approval from the authorities for its high-speed Internet service for businesses and individuals through its network of more than 1,500 Starlink satellites.

SpaceX prepares new rockets

Meanwhile, the aerospace company has submitted to the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on a plan to carry out the first unmanned orbital test flight of its new Starship rocket, designed to transport passengers and cargo to the Moon, Mars and further afield.

The launch would be made from a SpaceX base in South Texas and after circling the Earth in a 90 minute flight, the rocket would return and land in a controlled manner in the Pacific, near Hawaii, according to the notification to the Washington-based FCC.

The Starship rocket on one of its test flights, while waiting for authorization from the Federal Communications Commission of the United States. Photo: DPA

The FCC must authorize the use of communications equipment during the flight, for which no date is specified in the plan, but which, according to specialized sources, will be before the end of this year.

The rocket is made in stainless steel and is the height of a 16-story building.

When positioned on top of the 70 meter high “Super Heavy” thruster, the Starship, reusable like the SpaceX Falcon 9 that are transporting astronauts and cargo to the International Space Station (ISS) under a contract with NASA, is nearly 400 feet (120 meters) tall.

Entrepreneur Elon Musk’s company has already done several tests with prototypes of the Starship and last week achieved a successful landing and recovery of one of them.

