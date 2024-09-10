Have you ever found yourself underestimating something, only to later realize how important it could be? That’s exactly what happened to Elon Musk with TwitterToday, we all know Musk as one of the undisputed protagonists of the digital world and social media, but it has not always been this way. In fact, at the dawn of the platform, the man behind Tesla And SpaceX didn’t see Twitter as something useful. But how did it go from a “waste of time” to buying the platform itself? Let’s find out together.

The Early Days of Twitter and Musk’s Initial Judgment

In an anecdote reported in the upcoming book “Character Limit”, written by journalists of the New York TimesRyan Mac And Kate Congerit is told how Musk it wasn’t a thing at all big Twitter fan in its early days. At the time, his wife, Justine Musk, was an enthusiastic early adopter of the platform. She used Twitter “constantly,” while Elon watched her with some skepticism. For him, Twitter seemed like a waste of time.

It’s not strange, right? How many of us have had the same thought about social media, only to find ourselves immersed in it? Yet, even when Musk took over the @ElonMusk account in 2010 from an impostor, he didn’t seem very interested in the platform. “I’m not sure I can handle only 140 characters,” he wrote Musk in a tweet in December 2011, adding ironically that he would put his “longer thoughts” on Google Plus, a platform that no longer exists today.

The Turning Point: From Skeptic to Visionary

But you know, life is full of changes, and Elon Musk is certainly not immune to second thoughts. Anyone who has ever developed a Twitter addiction knows how difficult it can be to stop tweeting once you start. Musk, it seems, was no exception. With pass Over time, Musk began using Twitter more and more frequently and soon realized the true potential of the medium. It was not just a tool for share short thoughts; it was a way to communicate directly with the public and manage your own narrative, bypassing the traditional media that he so distrusted.

This intuition has marked the beginning of an increasingly close relationship between Musk and Twitter, a relationship that culminated in his purchase of the platform in 2022. Ironic, right? The man who once considered Twitter a mere distraction finally decided to buy it.

A change that made history

Elon Musk’s transformation from skeptic to Twitter Its owner is a classic example of how opinions can change with time and with deeper understanding of an instrument. Twitter, from “waste of time” has become one of the most important platforms for Muskallowing it to revolutionize the way it communicates with the world.

This episode reminds us that sometimes we underestimate the importance of certain tools just because we don’t fully understand their potential. And youhave you ever changed your mind about something you initially considered useless? Maybe it’s time to take a second look at it. That you put aside.

Keep following us for more stories like this and to stay up to date on all the latest news from the world of technology and social media. Don’t LOSE an opportunity to reflect on how our perceptions can change and influence our decisions over time.