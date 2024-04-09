Home page politics

From: Paula Völkner

Press Split

Thuringia's AfD leader Höcke is accused and Musk reacts. The AfD also shows solidarity with Musk, who is also threatened with legal proceedings.

Munich – Not just Thuringia's right-wing extremist AfD-Boss Björn Höcke There are legal consequences for his actions, including against tech billionaires Tesla-Boss Elon Musk is currently under investigation. Musk has already sympathized with the AfD in the past and vice versa. Now both Musk has commented on Höcke's pending proceedings, as has Beatrix von Storch (AfD) on the allegations against the Tesla boss.

Höcke has been charged because of a statement he made at an Alternative for Germany election campaign event. The AfD politician had support X searched and received an answer from Elon Musk. In his post, Höcke presents himself as a victim of “political persecution”. The AfD politician is accused of having used the banned slogan of the Storm Department (SA) of the NSDAP, “Everything for Germany!”, at an event. Höcke will have to answer for this before the regional court in Halle in mid-April.

Björn Höcke, AfD state chairman and parliamentary group leader in the Thuringian state parliament, speaks during an AfD rally in Weimar (archive image) © Martin Schutt/dpa

In his post, Höcke invites people to come to his trial in Halle and implicitly questions the state of civil rights, democracy and the rule of law in Germany. It remains unclear who he is addressing in his post, but he seems to be aiming for a reach because, unlike in most cases, he wrote his post in English.

Höcke in court because of a banned SA statement: Musk shows interest

Höcke seems to have caught Musk's attention with his post. He replied: “What did you say?” Höcke then explained: “At the end of an election campaign speech in 2021, I used the following slogan: Everything for our homeland, everything for Saxony-Anhalt, everything for Germany.” That it was the last one Höcke did not mention that the sentence was an SA slogan, the use of which is punishable in Germany.

The AfD politician also did not answer Musk's question as to why this was illegal with this classification. Instead, he struck another blow against the German constitutional state and wrote: “Every patriot in Germany is defamed as a Nazi, since there are legal texts in the criminal code in Germany that cannot be found in any other democracy. These are aimed at preventing Germany from finding itself again.”

Mutual sympathy: Musk shared the AfD election call

Musk has already shown interest in the right-wing populist AfD in the past and solidarity with its content. In September 2023 he shared an election call for the AfD on his platform X. The sympathy is returned by the Alternative for Germany. At the end of 2023, the AfD leader praised Alice Weidel Rheinische Post Musk's course on his platform and Beatrix von Storch also expressed her solidarity with Musk, against whom an investigation was initiated in Brazil.

Hate speech against Brazilian judge – legal consequences for Musk

On X Musk railed against Justice Alexandre de Moraes of Brazil's Supreme Court, like Mirror reported. For example, Musk wrote of Moraes: “This judge has shamelessly and repeatedly betrayed the Constitution and the Brazilian people.” He also called for his resignation or removal and wrote, “Shame on you Alexandre, shame.”

The background to Musk's statements is the closure of accounts of so-called digital militias. As part of a procedure, Moraes had the accounts of several suspects closed who were said to have spread false information and hate speech on social networks. Musk also threatened to block the order X-publishing accounts, something the Supreme Court had previously banned.

Storch (AfD) supports Musk: “Bulwark against despots”

The AfD politician Storch thanked Musk for the provocation, for which an investigation is now underway against Musk. On X She called him “the most important man in the free world as a bulwark against despots” and thus supported Musk as the self-proclaimed savior of freedom of expression.

Musk's interest in right-wing extremists in German-speaking countries

Musk has already expressed solidarity with right-wing extremists from German-speaking countries in the past. When the prominent Austrian right-wing extremist Martin Sellner was taken away by the police at a meeting in Switzerland, Musk intervened X and commented on a post by Sellner in which he, like Höcke, portrayed himself as a victim of state violence. Regarding the actions of the police in Switzerland, Musk asked: “Is that legal?”

Like that Editorial Network Germany reported, Musk has on the US platform X The accounts of the right-wing extremist Identitarian Movement were reactivated in March. Sellner is the spokesman for this movement. Musk had also reactivated his account shortly beforehand. The accounts were blocked in July 2020 for violations of Twitter's then-current rules on terrorism or violent extremism. (pav)