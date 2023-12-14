The post-fascist universe that has fueled for years the birth of parties such as the Brothers of Italy, chaired by Giorgia Meloni, relied on its most festive version of an exotic cultural crossroads. On the one hand, the youth of the Italian Social Movement (MSI) looked askance at the great leaders of fascism such as Pino Rauti, politician and agitator of that era. On the other hand, their political descendants – such as the National Alliance and Brothers of Italy – were entertained by the fantastic literature of authors such as J. R. R. Tolkien or Michael Ende. From the first, they borrowed the idea of ​​organizing the Hobbit camps, a kind of coexistence of young cubs of the party. From the author of The endless story, they took over Atreyu, one of the children who stars in the novel, to baptize the meeting that has been held annually in Rome since 1998. This year, with Giorgia Meloni becoming Prime Minister of Italy, the star guest ―with permission from the leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal― will be the businessman and tycoon Elon Musk, global hero of populism and the right closest to conspiracy theories. (in Italy they adore him from Matteo Salvini, leader of the League, to the entire anti-vaccine universe). The British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, who will be in Rome on Saturday, will also see Meloni, although her presence at the event is not confirmed.

Atreyu, they explain on the website of the Brothers of Italy youth congress, has a clear meaning. “It represents the example of a young man committed to the daily struggle against the forces of nothingness, against an enemy that destroys the fantasy of youth, consumes its energy, strips it of values ​​and ideals, until turning its existence into a plain.” The social right, under that premise, built it as a space for debate and confrontation of ideas and always invited politicians of any ideological stripe. Giuseppe Conte (leader of the 5 Star Movement), Matteo Renzi, Massimo D'Alema, Silvio Berlusconi and Steve Bannon have all passed through here. A variety of guests, however, always marked by the ideological line of the party's youth, who this year have granted a space of honor at the closing of the event to the leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal.

Brothers of Italy has a widespread presence in Roman territory and usually holds meetings and parties in neighborhoods and small municipalities. Atreyu has already become a classic of Roman political meetings. The presence of the ultra-Spanish politician at the event, which will be held in the Roman gardens of Castel Sant'Angelo, was announced just when his statements in Argentina about the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, were known, in which he predicted that the day would arrive. in which the Spanish citizens will hang him by his feet. His words, in addition to inciting violence, referred to the death of the Italian dictator Benito Mussolini on April 28, 1945 and his public display hanging upside down in Piazza Loreto in Milan the following day. Abascal's omens caused astonishment, even in the militancy of the Brothers of Italy – to a certain extent conducive to nostalgia. mussoliniana-, and some asked that their invitation be withdrawn. It was not so. Meloni has the Vox leader in high esteem and he will participate in the closing of the congress on Sunday, which will also serve as the first public approach with his community partners for the electoral campaign of the next European elections.

The person in charge of the event and responsible for organizing this training, Giovanni Donzelli, made light of the matter. “We do not interfere in the internal politics of other nations. That means having good institutional relations. Italy and Spain are collaborating nations, friends as institutions, each one has its own internal policy,” said Donzelli when asked by journalists about the controversy. And he added: “Santiago Abascal is an important representative of the conservatives, with whom we are going to discuss European affairs, not internal Spanish affairs.” It is the second time that Meloni has supported Santiago Abascal in less than a month and in a somewhat inopportune manner. The last one occurred while Pedro Sánchez was being sworn in as President of the Government of Spain and the leader of Vox claimed that a coup d'état was taking place. That same day he was received by Giorgia Meloni in Rome.

Abascal's words also caused some of the guests, such as the co-spokesperson of the Greens and deputy of the Green and Left Alliance, Angelo Bonelli, to be deleted from the event. “I consider it absolutely inadmissible and indecent and, therefore, I declare that I will decline the invitation to participate in Friday's debate.” In addition, the leader of the Democratic Party and head of the opposition in Italy, Elly Schlein, explicitly asked Meloni to distance herself from Abascal because of her words.

Musk's case is something different and only arouses enthusiasm and fervor selfie. The tycoon is today the condiment of almost all far-right and populist sauces that want to have media and economic support and a certain patina of innovation. But his presence also represents a joy for investors and businessmen. The owner of Tesla and the social network The owner of X will be interviewed by journalist Nicola Porro, host of the event.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

He will be accompanied by guests such as Luciano Fontana, director of the Corriere della Sera; the businessman Flavio Briatore; the mayor of Rome, the socialist Roberto Gualtieri, or the prime minister of Albania, Edi Rama. The latter, despite being president of his country's Socialist Party, maintains an excellent relationship with Meloni and has recently signed an agreement with Italy to house detention centers for migrants rescued on the Italian coast in Albanian territory. A project that, fundamentally, would allow the deportation of rejected migrants to their countries of origin and that borders on international legality and is not liked in Brussels. “I am a socialist, but also an old friend of Italy and I feel very close to Giorgia Meloni.” So much so that even last summer they both spent part of their vacation together in Albania.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_