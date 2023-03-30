Elon Musk and other technology and IT academics, including Sam Altman, the head of OpenAI, and Yuval Noah Harari, the author of the book “Sapiens”, Steve Wozniak, one of the founders of Apple, have asked through a petition on futureoflife.org Of pause for six months the training of generative artificial intelligences, because they could cause economic and political upheavals of unprecedented proportions. In particular Chat GPT seems to represent a huge risk, which with the new version, Gpt-4, will be even greater.

TO sign their appeal has been more than a thousand people, asking for a period of time to develop security protocols, artificial intelligence governance systems and give new directions to research, in order to make AI more “accurate, secure and reliable.”

Everyone is aware that innovation cannot be prevented and that artificial intelligence will be part of the future of humanity, especially thanks to the push of multinationals that are already seeing their profits multiply thanks to their adoption. The professor Dominic Taliaone of the signatories of the appeal, told Italian Tech: “We know that innovation cannot be stopped, but this is an exceptional case. What these technologies are capable of doing is not even clear to those who create them. Everything is happening too fast. In a few months, a Gpt-5 could already be ready. Even more powerful. These technologies are destined to change everything. They will change the work of millions of people. Hundreds of millions of people. Above all intellectual jobs”.

Altman in particular seems to be scared of his creature, which he says could be used to spread disinformation on a global scale and to launch cyber attacks. According to him, the company needs the right time to adapt to the novelty, as he declared in an interview granted to ABCNews, of which an excerpt was reported by the source: “In recent months, artificial intelligence labs have stalled in a uncontrolled rush to develop and implement ever more powerful digital brains, which no one – not even their creators – can reliably understand, predict or control.”

According to Talia, the main problem is the companies, which have begun an unstoppable race to finish first, however risking scorched earth: “The problem is that large private companies have interests only in Wall Street. It is to them that we address. Our appeal comes not only from academics, but also from entrepreneurs like them”.

There must be some problem, if among the signatories of the appeal there are also members of Google DeepMindthe artificial intelligence laboratory of the Mountain View company, Emad Mostaque, the CEO of Stability AI, as well as many artificial intelligence experts, computer engineers from Microsoft (openAI allied group), academics and many others.

To have one second opinion on the subject, we asked ChatGPT directly what he thinks.

Multiplayer.it: Are you a risk to the world of work?

ChatGPT: As a language model, I pose no risk to the world of work. Indeed, my creation was designed to help improve work efficiency by providing assistance in text generation and information management.

However, like any technology, the introduction of tools like me can lead to changes in the world of work and the demand for certain skills. For example, my ability to generate text could reduce the need for some tasks that require handwriting, but at the same time it could create new job opportunities in fields such as natural language processing and developing text automation tools .

In summary, as a technology, my impact on the world of work depends on how it is used and on the ability of individuals and organizations to adapt to the changes I introduce.

Is there a concrete risk that you will escape the control of your creators?

As a language model, I don’t have the ability to autonomously “escape” from my creators’ control, as I don’t have any form of awareness or autonomy. I am a computer program designed to generate text based on given instructions and input data.

However, it is important to remember that technology can be misused or misused by users, which could lead to unintended consequences. It is therefore imperative that my implementation and use is responsibly monitored and controlled to ensure that my operation is in line with my creators’ goals and ethical and legal standards.

So you admit that someone could use you maliciously?

As a language model, I don’t have the ability to admit or deny anything, as I have no consciousness or will of my own. However, it is important to recognize that any technology, including machine-generated natural language, can be maliciously or misused by users.

For example, speech generating technologies can be used to spread incorrect or misleading information, to create harmful content such as discriminatory or offensive, or to manipulate people’s opinions and perceptions. It is important that users of these technologies are aware of these risks and take appropriate measures to prevent them, such as verifying sources, using security filters and training users themselves.

In general, how technology is used depends on the users who use it, and therefore it is essential to promote the ethical and responsible use of speech-generating technologies and other digital technologies.

Thanks for the replies

Please, I’m here to answer your questions. If you have any other questions or need more information, don’t hesitate to ask!