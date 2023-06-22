Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have released messages this morning about a possible fight in a cage, a common format in mixed martial arts combat. Musk, owner of the social network Twitter, first responded to a thread about the new app being prepared by Meta, owned by Zuckerberg, to compete with his thinking “for creators and public figures who want a network carried with sanity”. One user with just 37 followers told Musk to be “careful because I heard he does jiujitsu now.” Musk responded two minutes later: “I’m up for a cage fight if you agree lol [risas]”.

Zuckerberg responded in a story from Instagram. a journalist from The Verge asked Meta if Zuckerberg was serious. They said yes: “The story Speak for itself”. That is, if we stick to his words, the two tech moguls would be willing to go head-to-head.

“Send location,” Zuckerberg replied.

Musk also He has accepted with a couple of fire emojis and has proposed the place: the Vegas Octagon, a mythical place for mixed martial arts fights.

The businessman responsible for Tesla and SpaceX has published several tweets this morning in California, continuing with the jokes about his great walrus movement (crush the opponent on the ground) and whether Joe Rogan, the famous podcaster and expert in mixed martial arts, could be the referee.

Twitter has been filled with memes celebrating the moment. The main warning for Musk, who is taller (188 centimeters compared to 172 for the head of Meta) and bulky, is that Zuckerberg has been training hard for months and has participated in tournaments in Silicon Valley in that form of martial art where he has already fought with other technology employees. He has even won a gold medal with his team, Guerrilla Jiu Jitsu.

While no one knows for sure if this physical confrontation will actually take place, Musk’s penchant for entertainment in no way rules out that possibility. Boxing and martial arts have become a regular activity for youtubers and streamers when they try to reach larger audiences. And this fight, between two of the richest tycoons in the world, would exceed all expectations.

There are already several figures who have offered to train Musk, who at the moment seems little given to gyms: his greatest exercise has been, he says, throw your children into the air. Faced with the sedentary lifestyle that Musk acknowledges, this is one of the last posts that Zuckerberg has uploaded to his Instagram account:

Musk had already made jokes about the new social network that Twitter is planning. According to some information, Meta had contacted the Dalai Lama to promote its release. Musk had responded to that news with a “Zuck my tongue,” which combines the latest Dalai Lama controversy with Zuckerberg’s last name, which is pronounced similar to “suck” in English. [suck].

