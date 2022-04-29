Elon Musk He was called to testify by Amber Heard, in the trial brought by her ex-husband Johnny Depp. However, he will not appear in person or virtually. Actor James Franco was also listed as a witness, but his absence was eventually confirmed.

According to CNN, a source close to the billionaire’s work team stated that his appearance is not expected. However, he did not want to explain why the businessman was no longer on the list.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: New statements come out that would contribute to the judgment of the actors. Photo: Composition Brand/Youtube

Elon Musk and Amber Heard were a couple?

Far from the rumors of infidelity, it was known that Amber Heard and Elon Musk did have a love relationship between 2016 and 2018.

The Hollywood Reporter reported that they met in 2013 and that this link began after the actress asked for a divorce from the remembered Jack Sparrow.

“Elon and Amber didn’t start seeing each other until May 2016. Even then it was rare. Their relationship didn’t become romantic until some time later.” a representative told the outlet.

Elon Musk studied economics and physics. Photo: AFP

Elon Musk He spoke about it in an interview with Six Page. “I want to confirm again that Amber and I only started dating about a month after filing for divorce. I was never close to her during her marriage, ”he clarified to the magazine.

In addition, he revealed to Rolling Stone about the reason for the end of their relationship. “I was really in love and it hurt a lot. Well, she broke up with me more than I broke up with her, I think.” express.

For this reason, he had been invited to speak at the $50 million defamation and counterclaim trial.

Amber Heard and Elon Musk had an affair between 2016 and 2018. Photo: splashnews.com

What happened between James Franco and Amber Heard?

While, James Franco was called to confirm if he had an affair with Amber Heard while she was married. Also, about the bruises on the actress’s face or some sign of violence.

It was never confirmed if there was a romance between Franco and Heard, not even photos that prove it.

James Franco and his closeness to Amber Heard. Photo: EFE.

Amber Heard is fired from Aquaman 2

As you remember, the actress Amber Heard gave life to Mera, partner of Aqua Man (Jason Momoa) in the first installment, however, after the millionaire scandal for the defamation trial against Johnny Depp, it is still in development, more than two million fans signed to have Heard removed from the Warner Bros.

Now, according to the latest report from Forbes, the request has come true and the actress in charge of taking the role will be Emilia Clarke. “Her terrific role in ‘Game of Thrones’ catapulted her to A-list status and starring as Sarah Connor in ‘Terminator Genesis’” reads part of the article.

Fans do not want Amber Heard to be in “Aquaman 2”. Photo: Chage.org

Amber Heard has pledged to donate $3.5 million to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) to support its work fighting violence against women, and to Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, all this as part of her divorce agreement with Johnny Depp. However, the star of “Aquaman” would only have contributed 1.3 million dollars.

However, according to the Daily Mail who really donated that amount of money was the billionaire founder of Tesla, Elon Musk.