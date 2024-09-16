„Ich eröffne die Sendung mit dem Trump-Attentat und der Frage, wie man sich am besten dazu verhält. Ich erwarte mittelschwere Aufregung“, schrieb der Kabarettist Till Reiners zur 27. Ausgabe seiner Sendung „Happy Hour“ auf Instagram. Er konnte es offenbar kaum erwarten, es „mittelschwer“ abzubekommen.
Nach wem soll die Umgehungsstraße heißen?
Dabei bewies Reiners mit seiner Show, die am Sonntagabend bei 3sat lief und in der Mediathek zu sehen ist, jedoch nur zweierlei: wie schwer bis unmöglich es ist, sich auf „witzige“ Weise über ein Attentat zu verbreiten, und dass man mit solchen „Witzen“ allein schon unter dem Gesichtspunkt des Timings vorsichtig sein sollte.
While Reiners, in the program broadcast on Sunday evening, was struggling with the question of how to evaluate an assassination attempt on Trump, at some point reaching Hitler and Stauffenberg and letting his audience vote on whether a new bypass road should be named after Donald Trump or the assassin who shot the Republican presidential candidate at a campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, another – thwarted – assassination attempt took place at Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach.
The cabaret contortions on 3sat seem even more awkward. Perhaps Reiners should read up on the key words “secret joy” and the RAF assassination attempt on the then Federal Prosecutor General Siegfried Buback in the spring of 1977 (for example in the history of the University of Göttingen).
One could almost think that civil war propaganda expert Musk, who later deleted his post after receiving harsh criticism, was actually calling for an assassination attempt on Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. And how does he know whether there haven’t already been assassination attempts on Biden and Harris?
The public cabaret was also not up to par when it came to Musk. What would be left of Musk and his crazy statements if you took away his billions of dollars, Till Reiners asked his audience. The answer: “just a five-year-old.” That does an injustice to preschool children. Without his billions, Elon Musk would not be five, he would be a crazy fifty-three-year-old. With his money and his platform, he is a danger to democracy.
