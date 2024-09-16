Nach wem soll die Umgehungsstraße heißen?

Dabei bewies Reiners mit seiner Show, die am Sonntagabend bei 3sat lief und in der Mediathek zu sehen ist, jedoch nur zweierlei: wie schwer bis unmöglich es ist, sich auf „witzige“ Weise über ein Attentat zu verbreiten, und dass man mit solchen „Witzen“ allein schon unter dem Gesichtspunkt des Timings vorsichtig sein sollte.

His jokes about assassinations are not really convincing: Till Reiners. ZDF and Daniel Dittus

While Reiners, in the program broadcast on Sunday evening, was struggling with the question of how to evaluate an assassination attempt on Trump, at some point reaching Hitler and Stauffenberg and letting his audience vote on whether a new bypass road should be named after Donald Trump or the assassin who shot the Republican presidential candidate at a campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, another – thwarted – assassination attempt took place at Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach.

Read more at the University of Göttingen

The cabaret contortions on 3sat seem even more awkward. Perhaps Reiners should read up on the key words “secret joy” and the RAF assassination attempt on the then Federal Prosecutor General Siegfried Buback in the spring of 1977 (for example in the history of the University of Göttingen).

Elon Musk on X/Screenshot FAZ

Elon Musk, on the other hand, has long since moved beyond failed attempts at humor with his violent fantasies. On his platform X, in response to a user’s question as to why “they” are trying to assassinate Trump, he replied, garnished with a thoughtful emoji: “And no one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala.”

One could almost think that civil war propaganda expert Musk, who later deleted his post after receiving harsh criticism, was actually calling for an assassination attempt on Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. And how does he know whether there haven’t already been assassination attempts on Biden and Harris?