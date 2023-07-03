Deutsche Wellei

7/3/2023 – 11:22 am

Businessman has made public claims denying basic science knowledge about agriculture’s role in warming the planet. Elon Musk, the wealthy owner of Twitter, has falsely claimed that agriculture has little effect on the climate – prompting corrections from scientists and raising fears of misinformation on the influential social media platform.

in a tweet

At the end of June, Musk said that “what happens on the surface of the Earth (for example, agriculture) has no significant impact on climate change”. He went on to say that the risk of climate change predominantly comes from moving carbon deep underground into the atmosphere. “Over time, if we keep doing this, the chemical composition of our atmosphere will change enough to induce significant climate change.”

Scientists quickly pointed out that he was wrong on two counts. First, greenhouse gas pollution from agriculture, forestry and other land uses accounts for 13% to 21% of global emissions between 2010 and 2019. Second, humans have warmed the planet by 1.2 degrees Celsius, which it has already made extreme weather events stronger and more frequent, from coastal flooding to heat waves.

“Human activities, primarily through greenhouse gas emissions, have undoubtedly caused global warming,” tweeted, in response to Musk, the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis, a global research organization based in Austria.

Conspiracy theories

Musk, a public figure with 145 million Twitter followers who calls himself “a free speech absolutist”, has repeatedly promoted conspiracy theories since he bought the platform in October. His recent targets include billionaire philanthropist George Soros, a frequent target of anti-Semitic hate; Nancy Pelosi, US Democratic Party politician; and the Bellingcat investigative journalism group.

“I’m going to say what I mean, and if the consequence of doing that is losing money, so be it,” Musk said in an interview with US broadcaster CNBC in May, after being asked about his involvement in conspiracy theories and their effect on the Twitter advertising revenue.

A request for comment from DW sent to Twitter’s press office on June 27 received an auto-generated response with a poop emoji. This seems to have become the social media company’s default response to media requests for comment since the layoffs that took place at its communications team earlier this year.

climate denialism

The level of climate denialism on Twitter has increased in the past year, according to a recent analysis published by global campaign group Climate Action Against Disinformation and disinformation researcher Abbie Richards, member of the nonprofit Accelerationism Research Consortium.

As of July 2022, they found that the number of tweets with climate denial terms increased from around 30,000 per week to around 110,000. The tweets included allegations that climate change is a “hoax” promoted by “globalists”.

Scientists say the level of abuse by climate deniers has also increased since Musk took over. “I haven’t seen it the way some of my colleagues have because I have an itchy finger,” said Julia Steinberger, a professor of ecological economics at the University of Lausanne in Switzerland. She estimates that she has blocked tens of thousands — if not hundreds of thousands — of abusive or weather-denying accounts. “Things have definitely gotten a lot worse since Musk took over.”

Steinberger, author of the latest report by the UN-backed Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), called Musk a climate denier in a widely shared thread hours after his tweet. Some of the responses contained genuine criticisms of what is considered climate denialism and what Musk meant by the word “significant”, according to her. Many more came from climate deniers and abusive trolls.

Jordan Peterson, an influential Canadian psychologist with 4.4 million followers who describes himself as a classical liberal, said Steinberger was appropriating the suffering of Jews in the Holocaust by calling Musk a “climate denier”.

Steinberger, who is the daughter of Holocaust survivor and Nobel Prize-winning physicist Jack Steinberger, said the backlash “was pretty intense but manageable” up until that point.

The level of abuse depends on the size of the account and the behavior of its supporters, she added. “Even a few hundred thousand followers I can handle, but Jordan Peterson has 4 million,” Steinberger said.

Agriculture and climate change

Musk is also the head of SpaceX, which makes spacecraft, and Tesla, which makes electric cars. Over the past decade, he has made numerous comments about the severity of climate change, which he has described as both real and catastrophic. But in recent months, Musk has played down the role of agriculture and said efforts to curb pollution from farms will not help.

In response to a tweet in March about Belgian farmers protesting laws to reduce nitrogen emissions, he said: “I’m super pro-climate, but we definitely don’t need to put farmers out of work to solve climate change. ”

According to Ireland’s environmental protection agency, agriculture was responsible for 38% of the country’s greenhouse gas emissions in 2021. Most of this came in the form of methane from livestock and nitrous oxide from fertilizers and manure. Some scientists warn that reducing herds in one country could increase them in others if demand for meat does not fall. Still, they agree that livestock emissions are a major contributor to climate change.

“There’s no question that fossil fuel emissions are higher, but this is a significant aspect,” said David Ho, a climatologist at the University of Hawaii at Manoa in the United States.

World leaders have pledged to limit global warming to 1.5°C by the end of the century, but their current policies aim for nearly double that. Several studies in recent years have found that emissions from agriculture alone are enough to push the carbon budget over the target.

Global food consumption alone could add nearly 1°C to warming by 2100, according to a study published in March in the journal Nature Climate Change. The researchers found that more than half of global warming could be avoided by making better food, eating healthier diets – including more vegetables and less meat – and reducing consumer and commercial food waste.

Experts emphasized the need to quickly tackle emissions from agriculture. Tim Searchinger, technical director of the food program at the climate research institute World Resources Institute, said emissions from agriculture are increasing so rapidly that they “will likely emit more carbon by 2050 than the world can accept from all human sources.”























