Elon Musk is a guarantee for everyone, in its unpredictability. The founder of Tesla and SpaceX turns 50 on June 28, bringing his entrepreneurial vitality firmly into 2021. In the automotive world he has acquired unparalleled respect, the result of the success of the electric brand which he also supported through Twitter. And among those who talk about cars, you know: as soon as Musk opens his mouth or turns on the keyboard to write, there will be a good title, a good debate and maybe a big fuss.

“It has revolutionized the electric car and the aerospace sector, and now aims to enter the less glamorous but more practical of air conditioners. Perhaps because he moved to hot Texas for a while, abandoning California due to too many regulations, too many taxes, too many masks imposed due to Covid. Now he lives in the charming town of Boca Chica, overlooking the Gulf of Mexico: next to the station from which he fires his rockets in an attempt to conquer Mars. And who knows if he will receive the best wishes of his arch rival Jeff Bezos, who is seven years older than him and who with his Blue Origin contends with him for stellar dominance. One bourgeois and rocky, Bezos, the other hipster and with the air of a mad scientist: lately he has sold all his real estate, said he wants to own only Tesla and Space X shares, and who knows if that’s true. Musk is considered a genius. In addition to being a weird and a great crafty: capable of revolutionizing the electric car sector, of becoming a hundred millionaire at 30 (founding Paypal), of selling a flamethrower among the various items branded on its sites“, Is told in the Daily Sheet.

Musk and the deal to bring Diess to Tesla

Twitter is his armed wing on social media, but maybe it was just that. Musk’s ideas are continuous, and he himself is able to fuel his fame as an influencer, always taking the opportunity to share a funny meme or a photo that is not too serious. In short, there are no other CEOs like this in the automotive world. Serious people, who rattle off data and measure words. Musk no, and for this reason not only does he get into trouble, sending the residual certainties of the stock market operators into crisis, but he also stands out as a character in a sector in which cars – it is said, felt – lack personality. So happy birthday, Elon Musk, and thanks for the tweets.