Twitter logo of its headquarters on Market Street in San Francisco (USA), reflected in the glass of a car.

Elon Musk literally lives in our dreams. It is not a joke or an exaggeration. He is the king of Silicon Valley at night too. The Informationa newspaper specialized in technology, published an article on Wednesday entitled: “By day, Elon Musk runs Twitter. At night, he invades our dreams. In the text, psychologists confirmed the visits: “According to psychologists specializing in nightmares and other sleep disorders, Elon Musk’s nocturnal visits happen a lot these days. These shared dreams often occur during periods of instability and offer a broader view of our collective psyche.”

Twitter employees (those who remain) must have more realistic dreams. Especially since they sleep little. Musk thanks him.

This week was Thanksgiving in the US. Musk took the opportunity to edit a tweet and, incidentally, fire about 50 more programmers. They are a group that had already agreed to continue on “hard Twitter”. They now see themselves with less compensation than if they had left last week. They apparently did not pass a review of the code they had written.

Just a week ago it was the day of chaos on Twitter: hundreds of employees had chosen to resign. It seemed that no one was in control of the network. “The death of Twitter”, “goodbye Twitter” or “RIP Twitter” dominated the conversation. In addition, Musk has announced a “general amnesty” for wrongdoers of the past. But Twitter, so far, has not sunk. Although there are things that already fail.

The subsidence can not only be technical (that the network suffers cuts and falls), but also economic. The only thing that seems clear is that it will not be imminent. Musk boasts about how many tweets are published without a problem in the middle of the World Cup and how the prophets of bad omen were not right.

Twitter 2.0 is already underway. Despite the dreams, Musk will continue for a season at the head of the company. He has already warned that he will err a lot. It will be a different version of social network.

One novelty that you will have for sure will be subscriptions. Its planned relaunch on November 29 has been delayed because they don’t know how to avoid the chaos of companies impersonated with verification. That is one of the problems. But Musk is already presenting the advantages on his own, like the edit button. He does everything.

Example of what previous versions look like after using the edit button on a Musk Thanksgiving tweet.

There is another novelty regarding Twitter 1.0: the moderation of the speech. Musk has so far raised three basic ideas: he and only he decides what is acceptable or not (sometimes with open polls on Twitter); almost everything can be said, but the network is free not to promote it with the algorithm and the “community notes” will be key. The “notes” are a system similar to Wikipedia that had been launched in tests since Twitter 1.0: ideologically different users will assess possible corrections that will be added to dubious tweets. Musk has praised the system and renamed it (it was called Birdwatch).

Musk’s intended intent is to set strictly legal, objective, and transparent limits on speech, which is automatically moderated by “artificial intelligence.” That is easier and more beautiful to say than to do. No network has perfected it: that’s why Meta or TikTok have thousands of employees deciding what is acceptable and what is not, with ultimately subjective assessments. The temporary consequence is that there will be more borderline speech on Twitter. Musk announced a council that would decide some of these issues, but now it has been agreed that it will only advise him, who will decide.

Subscriptions and lax moderation will be two features of Twitter 2.0. But there are three others that are linked to copying or competing with three companies that already exist:

1. Signal. Twitter wants to offer encrypted messages and voice and video calls. Signal competes with WhatsApp, iMessage and Messenger. Twitter wants to offer something similar in what are now direct messages. “It should be the case that I couldn’t look at anyone’s direct messages even if they put a gun to my head.” Musk told Twitter employees this Monday. Moxie Marlinspike, the former head of Signal, was once a Twitter employee.

Musk wants to prevent, he added, people worrying about their privacy, data being lost or stolen, and posting direct messages from users or someone inside the company looking at user messages, which is now technically possible.

Signal needs a phone number to operate, although they work to make communication possible without having to share it. Twitter, like Instagram, already allows for that sharing.

2. YouTube. Long videos from content creators are one of Musk’s goals. A few days ago he challenged Mr. Beast, author of one of the 10 channels with the most followers on YouTube, that Twitter would end up offering good conditions for creators. Mr. Beast was skeptical that Twitter would match what YouTube, a Google company, offers. Now Twitter does not allow long videos.

Musk has also probed the return of Vine, the short video tool that Twitter created before the wave of TikTok, Reels and Shorts.

Twitter is a text network. But Musk clearly wants to expand his reach.

3. PayPal. Before the purchase, Musk had said that Twitter could be a multitasking superapp. The repeatedly cited model is China’s WeChat. Twitter is already a social network, if you improve your private messages, you would only need payments to be more like WeChat.

Musk created x.com in the late 1990s, which later merged with PayPal. When eBay bought Paypal, the millions poured in to Musk, who invested them in SpaceX and Tesla. With Twitter he has the opportunity to finish what he started with x.comwhich is today a domain owned by Musk and is not porn.

“You should be able to send money to anyone with one click. The payments will probably be more valuable than all of the rest of Twitter combined,” Musk said this week at an employee meeting. The conversion of Twitter into Bizum was something more unexpected.

