Fade to black and loading errors. That was the first thing tens of thousands of users saw when they logged into X, formerly Twitter, for the highly anticipated conversation between Elon Musk and Donald Trump. Technical glitches caused thousands of people to disconnect from the conversation, which finally began 45 minutes after the meeting. The tech magnate argued that his social network had been the target of an external offensive to deny users entry. “It seems that there is a huge attack against X. We are working to end it,” said Musk, who assured that tests had been carried out so that the platform could support up to eight million listeners. When the conversation began, millions of people were exposed to two hours of half-truths, exaggerations and many lies.

The chat did not reach the potential eight million. According to the platform’s counter, a maximum of 2.1 million people connected to the conversation, even though Trump, with his fixation on physical or virtual audiences, claimed that up to sixty million listened to the cordial chat between millionaires. The owner of X had assured that with it he wanted to show a more relaxed ex-president, who expressed himself as if in private and not under the pressures of a rally or a traditional press interview. But there was no difference between what the Republican candidate said here and his speech at other more conventional electoral events.

Those who tuned in were the audience for the disinformation banquet that Musk allowed Trump, the candidate he has bet on for the November presidential election and who he finances with 45 million dollars invested in his Political Action Committee, America PAC, to enjoy with barely any filter. The impact of climate change was denied, as was the risk of nuclear contamination, and Trump even applauded Musk for firing workers who went on strike. It was a conversation without contrasts or nuances. This despite the warnings for the magnate not to lend the digital forum to the lies that the former president has repeated more than once.

In the tone of someone complaining about domestic service at a country club, the two reviewed one of their great obsessions, illegal immigration. Trump said that several foreign countries are sending people from prisons, mental institutions and the unemployed to the United States. “They come from Africa, Asia, the Middle East and South America (…) In Venezuela and other countries, crimes have dropped between 50% and 80% because they have gotten rid of all their bad people (…) They are criminals who make our criminals look like good people,” said the former president, again repeating a version that has been repeatedly denied. A little further on, he described some of the immigrants who enter illegally as “unproductive.”

Without raising a single objection, Musk simply agreed with the picture painted by Trump. This despite the fact that recent official figures show that illegal crossings are at similar numbers to those of the previous Administration. The tycoon said that he went to the border with Texas, in Eagle Pass, where he witnessed what he called a “zombie apocalypse”, people crossing the border from Mexico. “This is an existential, fundamental issue. I think that if we allow this to go on for four more years, we will no longer have a country,” Musk said.

The tech entrepreneur warned from the start that it would not be an interview, but a conversation between the two aimed at “independents who are still trying to decide their vote.” Musk and his team have committed to convince 800,000 voters in swing states. It was hard to imagine that an undecided person had been convinced by the conversation, which at times became a monologue. On several occasions, one of the richest men in the world simply said “yes,” “uh-huh,” or “that’s a great argument.”

Musk’s first comment set the tone for the conversation between the billionaires, in which there was no attempt at nuance or contradiction. Both began by recalling the attack that Trump suffered in Pennsylvania last month, in which he raised his fist in the air as he saved his life, cheered by his supporters. “It was an inspiring moment. That’s America: strength under fire,” praised the owner of Tesla and SpaceX.

“It wasn’t pleasant, I can tell you that. I didn’t know I had that much blood there, but the doctors told me that ears have a lot of blood. I knew immediately that it was a bullet and it hit me in the ear,” Trump replied. The Republican candidate, who is looking to relaunch his campaign after the moment of ascension experienced by Kamala Harris, has announced that he will return in October to Butler, the site where he was wounded. “I will hold a rally and I will start by saying: ‘as I was saying before I was violently interrupted…’” he joked.

The two-hour conversation showed the two men’s understanding on several topics. One was Argentina’s Javier Milei, whom they described as an “interesting character.” “He’s doing a great job,” Trump said after saying that he copied his MAGA (Make America Great Again) strategy. Musk praised the chainsaw policy, with the cuts to government spending that are “improving the prosperity of Argentines.”

The presidential candidate, as he often repeats in his public statements, said that with him in the White House neither Russian President Vladimir Putin would have dared to invade Ukraine nor the radical Palestinian militia Hamas to attack Israel. “I told Putin what would happen if he did something… he told me: ‘impossible,’ I replied, ‘possible,’” the real estate magnate explained at one point, in the tone and language of someone describing a schoolyard fight.

In his analysis of the international situation, he also concluded that “the great threat is nuclear, because we have five countries that have nuclear power (in reality there are nine) and we must not allow anything to happen with stupid people like Biden.”

Attacks on Harris

The tech mogul and the presidential candidate joined forces to attack Kamala Harris, whom Trump called a “third-rate candidate” and “more inept” than Joe Biden. The Republican candidate said that the president’s refusal to run for reelection was a “coup d’état.”

Musk, who has moved his companies out of California in disapproval of some left-wing initiatives, said Harris’s campaign is “rewriting history” to make her look like a moderate politician. “She’s more radical than Bernie Sanders. She’s a lunatic,” Trump replied. “She could never have this conversation because she’s not very smart,” he added later. Musk told him that civilization is at a crossroads. “You have to choose the right path and you are the right path,” he said as he closed the conversation.

Harris’ campaign responded to the moguls’ talk: “Trump’s entire campaign is in service of people like Elon Musk and himself, self-obsessed millionaires willing to betray the middle class and who can’t hold a live broadcast in 2024,” said a statement in the same social network that hosted the speech.

With this, Trump has broken his silence on. The former president’s account was suspended in January 2021 for inciting violence hours after his supporters stormed the Capitol following the election he lost in 2020. His account was reactivated by Musk when he took over the company in November 2022. But he had remained silent and opted for his platform, Truth Social. Tonight, Trump was able to thank him for returning to X and for lifting the punishment on voices that say “constructive” things. “It’s an honor,” Trump told him.

“Congratulations. You broke all records tonight,” Trump told him at the start of the interview, 42 minutes later than planned. At the end, the Republican standard-bearer told one last lie. “I hope you’re not nervous because 60 million people are listening to you. Are you going to pay me for this or not?” Trump said. The platform’s counter had reached a maximum of two million listeners. “I’m sure that’s the number you’ll hear in the next few days once we publish this conversation,” Musk replied, so as not to contradict him.