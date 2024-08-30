Musk admits he may limit travel after Durov’s arrest

Businessman Elon Musk admitted that he would limit his travel around the world after the arrest of Telegram founder Pavel Durov. He stated this on his social media page X.

“It would probably be wise for me to make that decision,” Musk wrote in response to a suggestion that he consider possible international travel, “given the events in France.”

On August 28, the Telegram founder was placed under judicial supervision. Durov must also post bail of five million euros. The businessman was charged with six criminal offenses and misdemeanors.