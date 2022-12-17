The Twitter accounts of at least seven journalists who were suspended on Thursday will be accessible again on Saturday morning. Elon Musk has allowed the journalists back in after a bearing among his followers. Political commentator’s account Keith Olberman is still blocked.

Musk, a tech billionaire who has owned Twitter since October, has removed at least eight accounts from the platform he accused of sharing his live location. It is not clear whether they actually did: journalists Micah Lee and Matt Binder write that they do not know the exact reason behind their temporary exile. According to American media, the journalists tweeted about @elonjet, an account that automatically tweeted where Musk’s private jet is. That account is still not accessible.

Since the acquisition, Musk has had an unpredictable moderation policy. He allowed Donald Trump’s account again after a similar poll among his followers, but the former American president has not yet used it. Sharing links to Mastodon, an alternative platform that became popular when Musk bought Twitter, is not possible at this time.

‘Whoever doxxt will be suspended’

In the night from Thursday to Friday Musk explained about his decision in Twitter Spaces, a feature of the platform where users can talk live. “It is inappropriate to show current information about someone’s location,” he said. “Everyone is treated the same — you’re not special because you’re a journalist.”

Musk accused the journalists of evading the rules by not sharing his location himself, but sharing links to accounts that do. “That is no different than sharing the current information,” said the Twitter boss. “Who doxxt [iemand anders’ locatie online deelt, red.], is suspended. End of story.”

Read also Elon Musk descends deeper and deeper down the rabbit hole on his Twitter

