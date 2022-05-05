Elon Musk, upon his arrival at the MET Gala in New York this week. DPA via Europa Press (Europa Press)

Elon Musk has found diverse travel companions for his takeover bid on Twitter. The participation of a group of a group of 19 investors will allow him to save about 7,000 million dollars (about 6,600 million euros) of the 44,000 in which he has encrypted his offer for the social network. Between the list of investors communicated by Musk to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC, for its acronym in English) of the United States this Thursday morning, they are from tycoons such as Larry Ellison to classics from the world of institutional investment, passing through the sovereign wealth fund of Qatar and Saudi Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Bin Abdulaziz Alsaud.

Prince Alwaleed is actually a shareholder of Twitter and what he will do is contribute his 35 million shares of the social network to the investment vehicle that is made with the company. It is, thus, the largest partner that Musk will have, since his investment is valued at about 1,900 million dollars. He is followed by Lary Ellison, the founder and main shareholder of Oracle, with 1,000 million dollars. Sequoia, another of the greats of venture capital, will contribute 800 million; Dubai-based tech fund VyCapital, another 700, and cryptocurrency exchange Binance, another $500 million.

Convince Dorsey

Musk is trying to convince more investors to participate in the offer, including the founder of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, as revealed in the document registered with the SEC. Dorsey has a stake of approximately 2.3% of the firm for which he would receive just over 1,000 million dollars if he accepts the offer of the richest man in the world.

The partners already confirmed will allow Musk to reduce by almost 7,000 million dollars the financing that he had obtained to finance the takeover bid. Now the structure consists of $27.25 billion contributed by investors (the vast majority by Musk), another $6.25 billion guaranteed by Tesla shares (that figure has been reduced from $12.5 billion) and $13 billion backed by the company’s own assets. company bought.

Even so, it is not entirely clear how Musk will finance his personal contribution. The tycoon sold Tesla shares for about 8.5 billion euros, but that was not enough, according to analysts who monitor his assets. That is why it was taken for granted that he would look for new investors, something that he continues to do. Reducing Tesla’s stock-secured financing allows it to sell more shares of the electric-car maker, but Musk has said he doesn’t plan to do so.