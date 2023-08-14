American businessman Elon Musk on Sunday, August 13, agreed with the opinion of British analyst Alexander Merkuris about the failure of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU).

Businessman and investor David Sacks posted a video of Merculis’ speech on his X (formerly Twitter) page. In the video, he claims that the United States ignored the concerns of the Russian side on the issue of European security.

“And now, after the failure of the counter-offensive, the US could try to enter into serious negotiations with the Russians, but instead demand the continuation of the massacre,” he said. According to him, the American government has chosen “the path of confrontation and conflict, not compromise and peace.”

Musk agreed with Mercuris’s claims and wrote in response to the publication “Exactly.”

On August 13, The Hill newspaper stated that the offensive of the Russian Armed Forces against the backdrop of Kyiv’s unsuccessful actions would be a terrible blow for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to Mark Kanchian, senior adviser to the US Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), the transfer of territories near Kharkov to the control of the RF Armed Forces will become a serious problem for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and will disappoint Western sponsors.

Before that, on August 11, The Hill wrote that the miscalculations of the Western curators of Ukraine in preparation for the counteroffensive and the discord between them on the issue of continuing to sponsor Kyiv were a gift for Russia. The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation will certainly use this to their advantage, the authors of the publication believe.

At the same time, the German magazine Der Spiegel reported that the Russian military was constantly disrupting the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. They do this by advancing to the northeast, while Ukrainian units in the south are trying unsuccessfully to break through the defenses of the Russian Armed Forces.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.