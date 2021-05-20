The founder of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, will speak at the Russian educational marathon “New Knowledge”. This was reported by the organizers of the event. RIA News…

The billionaire’s performance is scheduled for Friday, May 21. An open online dialogue with his participation will begin at 10.15 Moscow time and will last 45 minutes. Mask’s conversation with the participants of the marathon will take place immediately after the speech of the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov.

Earlier it was reported that the speakers of the “New Knowledge” will be more than 150 prominent representatives of Russian society and foreign guests, including film director, screenwriter and producer Timur Bekmambetov, ballet dancer Nikolai Tsiskaridze, Russian virtuoso pianist Denis Matsuev, journalist Vladimir Pozner, press secretary of the president countries Dmitry Peskov, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, inventor and co-founder of Apple Computer Steve Wozniak.

“New knowledge” will last until May 22 of this year in eight cities of the country – Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Sochi, Vladivostok, Novosibirsk, Kaliningrad – and will be accompanied by an Internet broadcast on the network. Each city will present one of the areas of educational activities: history and culture, sports, science and technology, industry and industry, information technology. On the first day, the online broadcast of the marathon scored more than five million views.