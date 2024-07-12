BRUSSELS. “The DSA is disinformation!”. Elon Musk wrote this in a message on X, replying to Brussels That today formally accused the social network of violating the rules of the Digital service act – the set of EU rules to combat the spread of illegal content online -, denouncing the “misleading” system of paying for the blue tick and the failure to comply with the obligations of transparency on advertisements and to guarantee access to data by researchers. Musk posted his concise response on X addressing directly the Vice-President of the European Commission, Margrethe Vestager.

“The European Commission offered X an illegal secret deal: if we silently censored messages” of users “without telling anyone, they wouldn’t fine us. Other platforms accepted the deal. X didn’t,” Musk wrote. And again: “We look forward to a public battle in court, so that European citizens can know the truth”.

Always on X it arrived the European Commissioner’s reply to the Internal Market, Thierry Breton: «Be our guest Musk. There never was – and never will be – any “secret agreement.” With anyone. The DSA provides X (and any large platform) with the ability to offer commitments to resolve a case. To be clear: It is your team that asked the Commission to explain the resolution process and to clarify our concerns. We have done so in line with established regulatory procedures. It’s up to you whether you want to offer commitments or not. Here’s how the rule of law procedures work. See you (in court or not).