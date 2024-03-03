“Why does NATO still exist?”. This is the question that Elon Musk – number 1 of X, Tesla and Space X – asks himself in one of the many conversations he participates in on his social network. The tycoon responds to the post by David Sacks, another top name in finance. “In 1991 the Soviet Union collapsed and NATO found itself faced with an existential crisis: its reason for existing was no longer there – writes Sacks -. It was not dismantled. Indeed, it found a new mission: expand. And in a constantly self-referential loop, NATO's expansion would have created the hostilities necessary to justify its existence.” Musk, at this point, intervenes.

“It is true. I always wondered why NATO continued to exist even though its nemesis and raison d'être, the Warsaw Pact, had been dismantled.“, writes the magnate. In his reflection, however, there is an inaccuracy and paradoxically it is X himself who points it out to him. The notes added by some of the users who read the post re-establish the truth: “The Warsaw Pact was born as a reaction to NATO, not the other way around”, is the correction combined with Musk's message.

Musk with Ukraine, but only at the beginning

Mr Tesla's position in relation to the war between Ukraine and Russia has been in the spotlight for some time. Musk made the Starlink satellite system available to Kiev, which allowed Ukraine to keep a communications network always active. Kiev, however, has complained on more than one occasion about the absence of support considered fundamental for the development of military operations. In particular, Musk would not provide the technological assistance essential for action against the Russian fleet in the Black Sea and against Crimea.

Musk bets on Putin: “He won't lose”

Subsequently, some statements highlighted a position against American support for the country led by Volodymyr Zelensky. “Money doesn't help Ukraine. Prolonging the war doesn't help Ukraine. “America wants to be good, it wants to help. Many countries are not willing to do this. The problem is that prolonging the war causes the death of Ukraine's best young people. The Russians also don't want to go and fight. It's all wrong,” Musk said in February. “There is no chance” that Vladimir Putin will lose the war or end hostilities. “If he backs down, he will be killed. Those who want regime change in Russia should think about who would be the person capable of removing Putin. A person in favor of peace? Probably not. She would probably be even tougher than Putin,” he added.

In Washington, the House of Representatives could give the green light to the 61 billion arms and aid package. The Senate has already said yes. Musk does not agree with the sending of new weapons: “We must at least know where this money will end up and what the exit strategy is. In any case – he writes today – government spending is out of control”.