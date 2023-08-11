Minister Sangiuliano dismisses the Colosseum hypothesis that had been circulating in recent weeks

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg will compete in a mixed martial arts bout that will take place in Italy. What seemed like only a provocation from the tycoon who owns Tesla and X/Twitter is about to become a reality. But the challenge will not be held in Romeat the Colosseum or within another archaeological area of ​​the capital, as had been said in recent weeks.

the Musk vs Zuckerberg challenge — The story begins at the end of June when Elon Musk he had virtually challenged his fellow entrepreneur and patron of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg. On his own social media X, Musk had launched the hypothesis that the meeting could take place in Rome at the Colosseum, suggesting that he had proposed the event to the Italian government. The Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano, while the various social networks in the Italian bubble and beyond were invaded by memes about the possible event, he had denied the hypothesis. Everything seemed to be nuanced, until the new tweet (although maybe they can't be called that anymore) by Musk who relaunched the event specifying that it would take place in Italy. "I spoke to the Prime Minister and the Italian Minister of Culture and they guaranteed me an epic location".

Elon Musk’s message — In the message Elon Musk explains that the meeting will be managed by his foundation and that of Zuckerberg and not from the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship). The event will be broadcast live on X and Meta platforms (Facebook and Instagram). “The background will all be linked to ancient Rome, there will be nothing modern,” wrote the head of Tesla on X. Shortly after, Minister Sangiuliano posted a message in which he specifies that the event will not be held in Rome: “We are thinking about how to organize a great charity and historical evocation event, in full respect and protection of the places”, confirming that he had had a “long and friendly” conversation with Musk. The minister also explained that there will be “a huge donation to two important Italian pediatric hospitals for the upgrading of structures and scientific research against diseases”.

not in rome and the colosseum — The initial hypothesis of the Colosseum has been removed, and that of the Circus Maximus, which had been hypothesized in the first moments after Musk's message, has also vanished, now the hunt has begun the place and city that could host the event. Especially since in his message Elon Musk he specified that the background will all be related to ancient Rome and there will be no modern elements. This is how according to the Corriere della Sera the chosen location could be Pompeii. Beyond the charity aspect, doubts remain about the need for an event of this type and about the motivation that prompted Musk to challenge Zuckerberg as well as the obvious personal ego. At the organizational level it is not clear whether the historical re-enactment will be total and therefore whether i two challengers will fight with the customs of Ancient Rome. The meeting could take place towards the end of August and another hypothesis that is emerging is theArena of Veronatheater of performances of various kinds from concerts, to TV events, to the Opera.