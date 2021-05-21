Entrepreneur Elon Musk said he was impressed by Russia’s achievements. The founder of Tesla and SpaceX announced this via video link as part of the New Knowledge educational marathon, the online broadcast of the event is available at Youtube-channel TASS…

“I admire the achievements of Russia. I admire the achievements of the USSR in rocket science, ”Musk said. According to him, Russia’s victories are impressive and he is confident that this energy will be preserved in the future: “I want to encourage people to fight for their future to be better than the past”.

Discussing the prospects for cooperation between countries in the development of the International Space Station (ISS), Musk noted that it is wrong to freeze on one issue. “We need to move on. The next logical step is a base on the Moon, ”said the entrepreneur. Elon Musk is sure that then it is necessary to create a base on Mars, and then – a full-fledged city on the Red Planet. “Mars is a planet where you can settle down. At first, under pressure, under glass, but in time everything will be, “- said the participant of the” New Knowledge “marathon.

Emphasizing the need to move forward, the SpaceX founder quoted Konstantin Tsiolkovsky, whom he considers one of the fathers of space engineering: “The Earth is a cradle, but we cannot stay in a cradle all the time.”

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov spoke with Elon Musk as part of the New Knowledge marathon. In addition to the American businessman, the event was attended by ballet dancer Nikolai Tsiskaridze, Russian virtuoso pianist Denis Matsuev, journalist Vladimir Pozner and other speakers.