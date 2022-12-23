Once again, Elon Musk has changed the way Twitter works. Yesterday it was revealed that information, which was previously private for each of the users, is now visible to the entire public, and it is a meter that reveals the true reach of a tweet.

The popularity meter, according to Musk, is a way for users and companies to see the true impact of their messages. Instead of now just seeing the number of retweets and likes, a bar reveals the number of interactions and reach. This was what was discussed:

“Twitter is rolling out a View Meter, so you can see how many times a tweet has been viewed. This is normal for video. It shows how much more alive Twitter is than meets the eye, as over 90% of Twitter users read, but don’t tweet, reply, or like, as those are public actions.”

Twitter is rolling out View Count, so you can see how many times a tweet has been seen! This is normal for video. Shows how much more alive Twitter is than it may seem, as over 90% of Twitter users read, but don’t tweet, reply or like, as those are public actions. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 22, 2022

For example, Musk’s tweet reached more than 39 million impressions, a figure higher than 42,000 RTs, and 326,000 likes. Thus, now we just have to see how effective this change will be for all users, And if the CEO does not decide to modify this element, if he begins to see negative effects for himself. On related topics, Twitter will have different colors depending on the verification. Similarly, Elon Musk will expand the characters of Twitter.

Editor’s Note:

It seems that all of Elon Musk’s decisions are focused on demonstrating that his position as CEO is not a mistake, and is not focused on improving the user experience. Each and every one of his decisions goes this way. He would rather justify his position, and shut up everyone who disagrees, rather than make a good place for himself.

Via: Elon Musk