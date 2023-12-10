Elon Musk demanded that Zelensky explain the arrest of US citizen Gonzalo Lira

American businessman and billionaire Elon Musk appealed to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky demanding an explanation for the arrest of US citizen Gonzalo Lira. This is what he’s talking about wrote on his social network X.

The businessman reacted to the information that Lira has been imprisoned in Kyiv since July for criticizing the Ukrainian leader. “An American in a Ukrainian prison after we sent them over a hundred billion dollars? Maybe it’s not just about Zelensky’s criticism? If that’s all it is, then we have big problems,” he said.

About Lyra’s arrest earlier told journalist Tucker Carlson. According to him, a US citizen is being tortured in prison with the connivance of the State Department and the tacit consent of the media.

He called on Zelensky to educate the American people on this issue.

In April, the Chilean Foreign Ministry announced the disappearance in Kharkov of foreign journalist Gonzalo Lira Lopez, who criticized Kyiv. In addition to being Chilean, he also has a US passport.

According to posts on social networks, where Lopez called himself a “Chilean in Kharkov,” he last made contact five days ago. He criticized Kyiv’s policies and suggested that some action might be taken against him. “If you haven’t heard from me for 12 hours or more, add me to this list,” the journalist wrote and attached a list of those killed during the special operation.