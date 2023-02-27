The Los Angeles Times, The Washington Post and USA Today were among the newspapers that removed the “Dilbert” comic after its creator, Scott Adams, said black Americans were a hate group and posted racist comments on his YouTube channel on Wednesday.

In responses to tweets about the controversy, the CEO of Tesla and Twitter said that the media has long been racist against non-white people but is now “racist against whites and Asians.”

“Maybe they can try not to be racist,” Musk wrote on Twitter.

Responding to an account that claimed white victims of police violence get less media attention than black victims, Musk said the coverage was “not very commensurate with promoting a false narrative.”