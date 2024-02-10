During his interview with Carlson, the Russian President spoke about the tech tycoon, with whom he believes it is necessary to come to terms for the controlled development of artificial intelligence and technology

In his recent interview with Tucker Carlson and published online Thursday on with influential figures in the industry. During the interview, following a question on the increasingly predominant role of artificial intelligence, Putin expressed an unequivocal judgment on Musk: “I think there is no way to stop Elon Musk,” declared the Russian president, underlining how Despite the need to collaborate, Musk will act according to his own judgment. “It is necessary to find a way to persuade him. I think he is an intelligent person, really. So it will be necessary to reach an agreement with him, since this process must be formalized and subject to certain rules.”

In recent months, Musk has been at the center of controversy over his decisions regarding X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, which resulted in the company's value being slashed by 70 percent. The owner of several major media and technology companies, Musk is instrumental in supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russia. Last year, Putin had already called Musk “an exceptional person” after the latter acknowledged blocking internet access from his Starlink satellites during a Ukrainian raid. Carlson, for his part, praised Musk for his work at the helm of X, the platform on which the former TV host launched his new show after being removed from the air by Fox News last April.