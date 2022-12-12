IN DIAGONAL
Heavens, the invasion of pests is coming. Elon Musk announces that Twitter messages will go from a maximum of 280 characters to 4,000. That they increased it to 280 was already a mistake. Dorothy Parker said that brevity was the essence of lingerie. And from Twitter. I already see those from the public who at conferences when they pick up the microphone say
