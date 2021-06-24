Elokapina The August Rebellion resigns from a picture of Jussi Halla-aho posing with young people in front of a Pride flag

In the picture, the chairman of Basic Finns, Jussi Halla-aho, is posing with young people next to the Elokapina demonstration on Senate Square.

Environmental movement Elokapina says it will resign from a picture spread on social media this week with the chairman of Basic Finns Jussi Halla-aho.

In the picture, Halla-aho poses with young people next to the Elokapina demonstration in Helsinki’s Senate Square. He shows thumbs up in the picture, and a rainbow-colored Pride flag flies in the background.

The image was published on the messaging service Twitter, but the original publication has since been removed. Elokapina shared the post on their own Twitter account, which the business now apologizes for.

“Joining Halla-aho to the August Rebellion also terrified the August Rebels. We apologize for our thoughtlessness, which is based on privileges, the promotion of which is still in its infancy in Elokapina, ”the business writes on the image service Instagram.

Elokapinan believes that the image can be interpreted to support open racism. The movement thinks posing with Halla-aho is “problematic, whether it was done seriously or with a flap”.

Elokapina’s publication says that at least one of those in the picture with Halla-aho had attended the movement’s education about civil disobedience on the same day.

Others in the picture, according to the movement, had taken part in the Pride demonstration for the rights of sexual and gender minorities on the same day, but not in the activities of Elokapina.

Halla-aho himself commented on Elokapina’s publication on Twitter.

“It’s impossible to judge by content alone whether it’s genuine or Fairy. Apparently, however, it is genuine. Has Elokapina been stared? ” he wrote.

Halla-aho commented on Tuesday’s visit to the demonstration, for example To Ilta-Sanomat. He has also previously criticized the movement’s activities.

“People should be a little less afraid of each other. It’s hard for me to understand that the Elokapina crew is now confused about this, that I’ve stopped at their demonstration, ”Halla-aho told the newspaper.

“I think it’s exclusively positive if people also go outside their own bubble to listen at times.”

On Wednesday, protesters were met by many other politicians, including the prime minister Sanna Marin (sd), Minister of the Interior Maria Ohisalo (green) and the Minister of Education Jussi Saramo (vas). The eighth-day demonstration is scheduled to end on Thursday.