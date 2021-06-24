No Result
Elokapina Across the street and carried by the police to the tube: Activists had a plan, and eventually it came true – this is the kind of thinking behind Elokapina

by admin_gke11ifx
June 24, 2021
in World
The August Rebellion camped on Mannerheimintie on Thursday, June 17, near the Parliament House. Picture: Seppo Samuli / Lehtikuva

Protesters in the August Rebellion cut off traffic on Mannerheimintie a week ago and caused social media to boil. Yesterday, Thursday, they packed their last tent from Senate Square. The HS goes through what the protesters really think and whether they are the kind of threat to society that their opponents have painted them to be.

For subscribers

Mannerheimintie across and from there carried by the police to the tube. Such was the original plan of the August Rebels on Thursday, June 17, when they cut off traffic on Mannerheimintie with their demonstration.

The afternoon, however, took a surprising turn from the point of view of the protesters, when the police did not even remove the members of the movement from the road. Instead, it set out to secure the camping of Elokapina and ensure that protesters were not left under traffic.

