Eloísa del Pino (Burgo de Osma, Soria, 53 years old) is an expert in bureauphobia, a phenomenon to which she dedicated her doctoral thesis in political science. Bureauphobe is that person who hates the State Administration — she thinks that nothing works or that all officials are lazy — despite the fact that her last experiences with it were positive. According to Del Pino’s studies, which included a survey of more than 8,000 people, one in four Spaniards is a bureauphobe. Why? “The most explanatory variable is that the most distrustful people in general tend to be more bureauphobic,” reasons this doctor in Politics and Law graduate, daughter of a rural school teacher and a merchant.

Since June, Del Pino has been the new president of the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC), the largest scientific body in Spain with more than 13,000 researchers in 124 institutes throughout the country, including the three national centers for oceanography, mining and food that they joined in 2020 to avoid its total collapse.

Del Pino is the second woman to chair this organization since its creation in 1939 —the previous one is her predecessor, Rosa Menéndez, who was suddenly fired by the government— and the first to be a “social scientist”, as she defines herself.

CSIC researcher since 2007, she knows the Administration inside and out. She was head of the cabinet of the former health minister María Luisa Carcedo between 2018 and 2020 and in charge of monitoring the quality of Spanish public services between 2009 and 2011. This interview with EL PAÍS is the first she has granted after her arrival at the presidency of the tip.

Ask. What led you to study public policy?

Reply. Public policies are the mechanism through which power is distributed in society. By deciding whether or not to have public education or universal healthcare, you are giving or taking away opportunities for people. It is essential to understand the mechanisms by which these decisions are made. Knowing how much ideology, administrative feasibility, economic cost, public opinion weigh on them, how much space there is for science in the adoption of those decisions. I have always focused on the two that most interest me: health and social policy. I study how care systems for citizens, dependency care and healthcare are organized in our country and in others around us to understand how we do it.

Q. And how do we do it?

R. In some things, very good. We put a welfare system in place very quickly, with very powerful healthcare, but it needs to be reviewed so that it doesn’t become obsolete. We have put in place a system of care and education that is ups and downs, but decent. All these things either strengthen them or stop serving, because society changes. Before there was a healthcare system for acute illnesses because the population was younger. Now we need a system for the chronically ill because we have the audacity to live many years.

Q. He arrived at CSIC in June. What has happened since then and what plans do you have for the institution?

Q. My mandate was to carry out a deep and exhaustive analysis of the CSIC, which is what we have done these six months. We have also launched some projects because we did not want a sense of paralysis. We’ve seen all the programs and removed the ones that didn’t work. We have identified things that we need and that the budget does not cover. For example, there are a lot of young pre-doctoral researchers who have a grant from the public or from private foundations, but they lack money to be able to go on stays abroad. Well, we are going to make a new call for this.

Q. What is the CSIC’s biggest problem?

R. I have already visited 72 institutes of the 124 we have. We have seen the same problem in all of them: we have a lot of scientific bureaucracy. At the CSIC there is a bottleneck and the way to solve it is to strengthen its structure, which is in shambles. It is not something unique to the CSIC, many university rectors also tell me the same thing. We are fortunate that we are in a fantastic moment in terms of new places for scientists and budgets. It’s nice to go through the institutes and see the corridors full of young people. But we are going to die of success. We have many places, a lot of money for research projects, but we are not going to be able to manage everything. What’s more, we could raise much more money if we managed better. A few years ago, a CSIC manager managed 150,000 euros in funds per year. Now it is more than double. We get all that money, but the manager can’t keep up. We don’t have enough managers.

Q. The problem of bureaucracy is not new. The Science Law of 2011 tried to stop it, the new Science Law of this Government, too. Even so, scientists continue to complain that they can’t even buy distilled water because of red tape. What can you tell them?

R. That we are in it very seriously. The law of Science already introduces some change. I trust they are taken seriously. In the new research projects there will already be a simplified justification of expenses. It is not that there is less rigor, but only some projects will be reviewed to see if they comply, not all as up to now. We will do our best.

Q. Spain has historic science budgets thanks to recovery funds from the European Union. Now they are going to end. Is there a danger of a stoppage?

R. The Science Law says that in 2030 public investment in R+D+i will be 1.25% of GDP. That is the commitment, but we are still very far away, at 0.58%. If the European funds are withdrawn, which have allowed us to modernize the infrastructure, bring new blood to the institutions, in short, joie de vivre, we will be able to hold out for a few years. Even if there are no European recovery funds, if the national science budget is sustained and we improve until 2030, we will be fine. Another part is that companies need to make a bigger effort. If all that happens, we can get ahead.

Eloísa del Pino, before the interview. alvaro garcia

Q. Just when you became president, the Council suffered a serious computer attack. Has it been fixed?

R. We’re on that. Research institutions are usually very open in access. In addition, the CSIC computers were not up to date. Researchers come from many countries and our scientists in turn go abroad. You have to be a little flexible because we cannot strictly comply with the administrative protocols, but at the same time we have to be careful. In addition, we are understaffed. We have fewer technicians than institutes, less than 124 for the entire CSIC.

Q. How many more managers do you expect to hire?

R. We have created a central office to assist the managers of each institute. We are going to restructure management so that there are more staff and they have more incentives. But this has to go hand in hand with reducing red tape. We want to hire more management personnel, but we have to negotiate it with the Ministry of Finance.

Q. Can the CSIC still not contract without permission from the Treasury?

R. For that we need the management contract. We are finishing writing it. Our idea is that the Ministry of Science and the Ministry of Finance approve it in 2023.

Q. Which will allow?

R. That the CSIC commit to some strategic objectives and in return the Ministry of Finance give us stable, predictable and multi-year financing. The same will also happen with staff positions.

Q. Would you be the first agency to have this contract?

R. No, the Official State Gazette already has it. The Evaluation and Quality Agency, where I worked, too. The fact is that it is difficult for it to be approved because in times of crisis it is difficult to obtain multi-year financing. In our case, that deadline is until the end of 2025.

Q. And what will that new CSIC of 2025 be like?

R. Much stronger. But they have to give us the money to implement all the career, talent, and equality plans. We will be more productive and we will raise more funds. The transfers that the State makes to us, which are 60% of our budget, will have to be coupled to what public financing of science has to grow.

Q. The social sciences have traditionally been relegated to the CSIC. Do you feel that “pure” scientists are looking down on you?

R. I am the second female president of the CSIC in its entire history and the first to come from the social sciences. Alejandro Nieto was there, but he was a lawyer, not a social scientist. I knew there was going to be a reaction from many scientists against it and that’s when I coined the phrase I use the most: we do our thing, which is managing the most important scientific institution in our country, the fourth in Europe and the seventh in the world. I have always seen myself as a scientist and I don’t have any kind of complex. I do not study cancer or the brain, but I understand that others will never have dealt with the electoral system or other social science topics. In the CSIC there are few social sciences. There are enormous problems such as inequality and at the CSIC there are not enough researchers to study and understand it from all its perspectives. However, on cancer it has been done since many.

Q. Within the council there is inequality of the sexes. Only 23% of the highest positions are women. It’s enough?

R. Obviously not. We already knew about the problem of the scissors graph, that is, that the same or more women start the scientific career, but only a minority reach the highest ranks. But now we are also recruiting fewer women in the initial phases, for example the pre-doctoral research stage. At the CSIC we have launched an in-depth analysis to explain what factors cause the problem. Some of it will correct itself over time, but not most of it.

Q. 2022 is the year Cajal, who won the Nobel Prize in 1906. Other research councils similar to the CSIC, such as the CNRS in France or the Max Planck in Germany, have dozens of Nobel Prize winners. When will there be a Nobel Prize winner at the CSIC?

R. The other day we had a meeting of directors at the CSIC and I told them that I hope we will have a Nobel very soon. I don’t care if I’m president or not. I was recently reading the article about the latest achievement in nuclear fusion in the United States. What is striking is that it is a project that has been running for 60 years. This is a long distance race. At the CSIC we have very good researchers and some deserve to be close to the Nobel. On this we detected a problem. If we look at the amount of European funds for scientific projects that we win, we are on a level with Max Planck or the CNRS. But if you analyze the most prestigious individual scholarships in Europe, the ERC, we are much worse off. This must be corrected. We ask less of these scholarships that reward individual trajectory, being disruptive and being on the frontier of knowledge. Researchers should be encouraged to apply more and not give up. In addition, we are going to launch a program to bring scientists who have won the Nobel or the Fields medal to spend a few years with us at the CSIC, take us a bit to that frontier in different areas and also explain what they did for get your rewards.

