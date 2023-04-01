I was drunk but I remember the memoirs of a Bolivian writer who spent half his life in poverty are hardly available outside his country. The author, Víctor Hugo Viscarra, was a banner of dirty realism who portrayed the night and the underworld of La Paz like nobody else and died of cirrhosis in 2006, becoming a myth. His memoirs, a collection of stories about a city torn by bitterness, legends and an impossible geography, can be bought in Bolivia as an anthology and in Argentina in editions with cardboard covers. It is just one of the treasures of a small publishing house in Buenos Aires, Eloísa Cartonera, which was born in the aftermath of the 2001 economic crisis and in 20 years has published a unique catalog in Latin America.

The corralito of 2001 in Argentina ended with a worthless currency, 39 deaths in street protests, five presidents in 11 days and unemployment that reached 21.5% a year later. Among the three million people left without work, the cartoneo sprouted: thousands traveled every night to the capital to dig through the waste and look for recyclable material to sell.

The poet and plastic artist Washington Cucurto (Buenos Aires, 50 years old) wrote and worked in a small public library when, in 2003, he came across the sale of cardboard that flooded the streets of the city. The pristine cardboard square that a man on the street offered him in exchange for a few coins was the door to a model that is still alive today, while the Argentine economy continues to falter: handmade bindings, of little circulation, with covers painted with tempera on bleached cardboard. The project that began in the winter of 2003 together with the painter Javier Barilaro and the plastic artist Fernanda Laguna has published a hundred authors, among them writers known throughout the world such as César Aira, Tomás Eloy Martínez, Raúl Zurita or Ricardo Piglia, all friends of the publisher who gave the publishing permissions to support the project. But the substance that always kept him afloat was the inexhaustible curiosity for the poets of the entire region.

María Gómez shows how to make a book in Eloísa Cartonera’s workshop in Buenos Aires.

“It was a difficult time, there were publishers but not as many as now. We were interested in writers who were not known around here, to whom we could not access ”, Cucurto now tells. “We started by buying the cardboard, then we put together a working group that lasted many years. Now we are starting again after the hard years of the pandemic.”

Eloísa Cartonera began by buying cardboard on the street at four times the sale price and ended up forming a work cooperative. “Some of the workers who sold it to us on the street ended up working with us, although at first they didn’t want to: they earned better with what they picked up on the street,” says María Gómez (Buenos Aires, 43 years old), who was a student at Social Communication who came to the project in 2004 to do practical work and never let go again. In four years she collaborated to order the spark and turn it into a cooperative. In 2012, they won the Principal Prince Claus of the Netherlands Award, 100,000 euros with which they were able to buy the workshop they maintain in the Almagro neighborhood, in the heart of Buenos Aires, and the bastion they maintained for almost a decade and which is, as Perhaps the best example of their drive: a newspaper kiosk on Corrientes Avenue, the nerve center of the country’s bookstores, where they sold their handmade books.

Some of the stencils that are used to create the covers of the books that are painted by hand in Eloísa Cartonera.

Eloísa Cartonera continues to publish. In addition to the renowned authors who share their publications with them, they have edited writers such as the Chilean Enrique Lihn, the Colombian Andrés Caicedo, the Mexican Mario Santiago Papasquiaro, the Venezuelan María Auxiliadora Álvarez or the Brazilians Haroldo de Campos and Glauco Mattoso. The support of writers and readers has always been an anchor. “I think Eloísa Cartonera likes it because she opened a window,” says Gómez. “Our books are messy, made with cardboard from the street, but we have a beautiful catalog, one of the best in Latin America. Not only because of the authors, but because of the crossover: I think that no publisher would publish these authors all together, transversally”.

The publisher continues to work at its location on the street in Almagro, without large distribution and always depending on the support of readers who seek them out at fairs. In Argentina today an archipelago survives with hundreds of independent publishers who fight with inflation and the impossible prices of paper. Eloísa Cartonera, and her editing model that is now replicated throughout the region and in Europe, remains at the forefront.

The cumbiero poet who became a painter Washington Cucurto paints in his workshop in Buenos Aires. Valentina Fusco JPC Before being an editor, Washington Cucurto was always a poet. One of many in a movement that broke out at the turn of the century in Buenos Aires, Cucurto was unique because he described, almost two decades ago, a city that was just beginning to appear in the great Buenos Aires ideology: that of Latin American immigration with its music through full volume, its impromptu street market and its long nights of danceable music. The Dominican idioms, the use of Guarani in the verse and the madness of cumbia in the narration made him an author outside the canon who looms in a city that many still do not see. He called that style giddy realism. He says that he has stopped writing years ago, but the stories of black thing (2003) and her poetry collections as Zelarayán (1998), The machine to make paraguayitos (1999), or Twenty pungas against a passenger (2003). Cucurto has become a painter. In a workshop in the Once neighborhood, in the chaotic center of Buenos Aires, where street markets and fried food reign at all hours, the same themes that were poetry have become behind the scenes. Cucurto non-stop paints the street vendors he finds along the way, various tributes to Julio Cortázar, Reinaldo Arenas, Alejandra Pizarnik, Héctor Lavoe and Eva Perón, and scenes from books ranging from the essays by the anti-colonialist author Frantz Fanon to the short story writer Ernest Hemingway . “Painting is lonelier than writing,” says Cucurto. “Writing is also walking to a bar, going to a reading, the editing process. Painting is also a physical process, and I like that more.” The next exhibition of him, a series of scenes inspired by The old man and the sea, by Hemingway, opens this Saturday at the Sendros gallery in Buenos Aires.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS America newsletter and receive all the latest news in the region.