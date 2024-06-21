According to Paraná Pesquisas, the former mayor has 28.1%; is followed by Jorge Wilson (Republicans), with 21.3% of voting intentions

Survey released by Paraná Research this Friday (June 21, 2024) shows the former mayor and Solidariedade pre-candidate, Elói Pietá, with 28.1% of voting intentions in the dispute for Mayor of Guarulhos. In January, Elói left the PT, a party he helped found in the 1980s, after not being chosen as the name of the acronym for the dispute in the 2nd largest city of São Paulo.

Pre-candidate Jorge Wilson, known as Consumer Sheriff (Republicans), appears next, with 21.3% of the votes. It is followed by the pre-candidate of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Lucas Sanches, which has 12.3%. The state deputy Márcio Nakashimafrom PDT (with 8.5%), and the PT pre-candidate and federal deputy Alencar Santana (7.1%) complete the main list. Here’s the complete of the study (PDF – 430 kB).

Read the 1st stimulated scenario (when the names of the candidates are presented) in full below:

The survey was carried out by Paraná Pesquisas from June 15 to 20, 2024. 800 people aged 16 or over were interviewed in the municipality of Guarulhos (SP). The confidence interval is 95%. The margin of error is 3.5 percentage points, plus or minus. The survey is registered with the TSE under number SP-08296/2024.

2nd stimulated scenario

In a 2nd scenario stimulated with fewer candidates, Elói Pietá remains in 1st place in the electoral race, scoring 29.1% of voting intentions.

Consumer Sheriff, appears next with 22.3%, followed by Lucas Sanches, who registers 13.1% of the votes.

Márcio Nakashima comes next, with 9.1% of the votes. Alencar Santana has 7.5%, and Teacher Jesus (Podemos) records 3.9%. Waldomiro Ramos (PSD), in last place, has 1%.

According to the company that carried out the survey, the cost of the study was R$15,000. The amount was paid with own resources.

3rd stimulated scenario

In the last scenario tested, with the inclusion of influencer Thiago Surfista (Novo), the scenario does not change and tends towards a 2nd round between Elói Pietá and Xerife do Consumidor.

