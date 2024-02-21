Paraná Research shows that the former mayor has 28.7% of voting intentions; is followed by deputy Jorge Xerife, with 20.4%

Survey Paraná Research released this Wednesday (21.Feb.2024) shows that the former deputy and former mayor of Guarulhos (SP) Elói Pietá (no party) leads the race for mayor of the 2nd most populous municipality in São Paulo. He has 28.7% of voting intentions. The state representative Jorge Wilson Consumer Sheriff (Republicans) appears in 2nd place, with 20.4% of citations.

The survey interviewed 800 people from February 15th to 20th. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.5 pp. The confidence level is 95%. Here's the complete (PDF – 605 kB).

Here is the 1st electoral scenario of the 1st round for mayor of Guarulhos:

Pietá, who helped create the PT in the 1980s, announced his departure from the party on January 23, after being passed over by the party. The PT representative will be the federal deputy Alencar Santanawhich appears in 5th place in this survey, with 7.9% of voting intentions.