Elodie’s sexy photo sends social media into a tailspin and unleashes followers

In the hours in which the controversy raged over the words of the conductor Beatrice Venezi, accused by the latter of giving “an inelegant representation of the woman’s body”, Elodie posted on her profile Instagram a sexy photo that literally sent social media into a tailspin.

It is not clear whether it was in some way an indirect response from the interpreter to the conductor as interpreted by several followers.

In the snapshot, Elodie, who is on vacation these days, is portrayed semi-naked with her arm covering her breasts. “Bisou Bisou” (kisses kisses ed) wrote the singer in the photo.

Elodie’s followers brought up Beatrice Venezi. Among the comments, in fact, we read: “And Beatrice Venezi is silent”. And again: “Elodie, a girl judges you because she claims that you represent the woman’s body in an inelegant way. I say that envy is ugly, because personally I find you a Goddess”. “So much for the fascist who doesn’t like how you use your body,” wrote another follower.

In an interview with The print, in fact, Beatrice Venezi had declared: “Elodie? It seems to me that, with her attitude, she gives an inelegant representation of the woman’s body. Can I tell?”.