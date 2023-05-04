Blow out the candles at the stroke of midnight. On May 4, Elodie celebrated 33 years in the restaurant much loved by VIPs with her boyfriend Andrea Iannone, her sister Fey, the rest of the family and friends, including Diletta Leotta, pregnant with her first baby, a girl, who will give birth at the end of next August.

The singer smiles happily in the photos she shares on social media, in her IG Stories and simply writes: “Thank you”. She kisses the pilot to whom she has been linked since the summer of 2022. The two would have taken a house together in Milan, an apartment in the San Vittore area, so at least the weekly Chi reveals. They would have chosen a historic building very close to the center, so that they could be together, without having to divide themselves between the Lombard capital, where Di Patrizi already moved a few months ago, and Lugano, where Iannone owns a mega villa.

The ex competitor of Amici, a true Roman, chose Da Vittorio in Brusaporto for his birthday dinner, one of the restaurants of absolute excellence in the Italian scene, three-starred and entered in the legendary Red Michelin guide. At the table everyone toasts to the special evening and enjoys delicious dishes.

Elodie lives a magical moment both in private, thanks to the motorcyclist of her age from Vasto, and in work. On May 12th she will perform at the Forum in Milan, the date is sold out. It will be her first time in a building. “I can’t wait, it will be a great party”, she told Radio Italia microphones.