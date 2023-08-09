Elodie and Iannone’s birthday. Photos and sweet dedication of love

“How nice it is to live with you. Best wishes my love. I love you”. Signed Elodie. The recipient of the sweet social message is obviously Andrew Iannone who in these hours celebrates 34 years. “You are a wonderful couple” wrote many fans in the comments.

Elodie and Iannone, the love post with photos together to celebrate Andrea’s birthday

Elodie’s dedication accompanies a selfie that opens the social photo gallery: he bare-chested to embrace her tenderly from behind. In the image, cropped to the waist, her bra cannot be seen. Will it have been ‘band’? Who knows. Certainly the beauty of the photo is absolute. (see gallery).

Elodie and the artistic photo without a bra

Among other things, in the past few hours Elodie had posted a very artistic author’s shot in which she appeared lying down, with the tattoo of the cross on her shoulders and without a bra (here the photo). The fans obviously liked it. “Class is not water,” wrote one of her millions of followers. And again: “How much beauty and talent you are”

Going back to Andrea Iannone, it’s the perfect birthday for him: the story with the Roman singer (started about a year ago) goes a thousand, now the two have been living together for a few months in Lugano at the pilot’s house. The champion from Vasto l’altro is experiencing 2023 as a long countdown towards getting back on the bike: with the next Superbike season, Iannone’s fans could in fact see him riding a Ducati. But there will be time to talk about it again, in the meantime… happy birthday Iannone!

