Elodie wins the David di Donatello, the singer’s reaction goes viral

Among the winners of the David di Donatello there is also the singer Elodie, whose reaction after the proclamation has gone viral on the web.

The artist won the coveted Italian film award (here all the awards) for Best Song with the song Bulletssoundtrack of the film I eat your heartwhich sees Elodie herself in the role of the protagonist.

Immediately after the proclamation, Elodie appeared sincerely amazed and excited: a reaction that amused the web and which quickly went viral on social media.

“I’m really very, very excited. I didn’t expect it, but because I never win – declared the singer as she received the David – Anyway, that’s not the important thing. The important thing is to have the opportunity to do beautiful things, to meet generous people”.

“Elodie winning her first David di Donatello with Bullets giving us at the same time a meme to spam everywhere: the iconicity of this woman” is one of the many comments that appeared on Twitter.

And again: “Me like Elodie when I get half joy in life” is another of the tweets dedicated to the artist’s reaction to the David victory. “Queen of music and memes” wrote another follower.