Elodie, Iannone and the very sweet birthday dedication. “I love you, I respect you, you are immense”

“I LOVE YOU and TRUST you you are IMMENSE. Happy birthday my love”. The social message of Andrew Iannone for his Elodie is very sweet. “I love you” with a heart is the girlfriend’s answer in the comments to the pilot’s post.

Elodie and Iannone, sweet birthday dedication and photos

A post with some photos and videos of Elodie Di Patrizi (who sings Gigi D’Alessio in the car for example) or as a couple. Scrolling through the album, here they are in afunny picture with the singer who winks and in the meantime puts a hand over her mouth as if to silence Andrea, or a Gorgeous selfie by Andrea Iannone and of Elodie lying in bed: he tenderly embraces her, while she without bra and with white slip takes the photo.

It goes without saying that Elodie is always beautiful and sensual, but in this shot it is above all the sweetness of their love that is transmitted to the fans.

Elodie and Iannone sweet news: house taken in Milan. Gossip

Elodie (who next week will be on stage for the awaited concert in a long-sold-out Mediolanum Forum) celebrated her 33rd birthday (dinner at Vittorio’s with friends, Diletta Leotta was also present) and love with Andrea Iannone goes really a thousand. A story born last summer that took off quickly. To the point that, the gossip, tell of another sweet news for the couple. According to Chi, Elodie and Iannone are about to move into a new apartment in the San Vittore area, in Milan: house in a historic building very close to the center and the heart of the nightlife. Out of love, therefore, the motorcycle champion is about to leave Lugano, where he had lived for some time, and is ready to move to Italy.

Is Iannone back with Ducati in Superbike?

Not only. A second novelty for Andrea Iannone could arrive on the sporting front. At the end of the disqualification (which will expire at the end of 2023) the driver from Vasto could return to racing and he would – according to Mowmag – perhaps for the Ducati, in Superbikes. And for the world of motorcycling, this would be good news: the return of one of the most talented riders can only make happy not only his fans, but the entire movement on two wheels.

